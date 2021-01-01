What to Do in Glasgow
Collected by Tommy Alexander , AFAR Staff
730 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 0UE, UK
The Gaelic translation of Glasgow, Glaschu, literally means “dear green place”—an appropriate name for a city which boasts over 90 parks and gardens within its city boundaries. A fantastic example of this is the sprawling Botanic Gardens, which...
Pollok Country Park, 2060 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G43 1AT, UK
William Burrell was quite the connoisseur. Born in 1861, the successful industrialist and rabid art collector bequeathed the pieces that he gathered over decades to the city of Glasgow in 1944. A purpose-built gallery finally opened in the early...
6 Professors' Square, Glasgow G3 6BY, UK
Glasgow weather is notoriously fickle and not uncommonly damp, but the sun does shine and, when it does, this extensive park in the city’s fashionable West End is the place to be. It features 66 acres to wander, picnic, or just people-watch,...
Glasgow Green, Templeton St, Glasgow G40 1AT, UK
Born in the 15th century and brimming with history, Glasgow Green is the oldest park in Glasgow. Set on the North Bank of the River Clyde, the park’s natural centerpiece is the People’s Palace & Winter Gardens, a museum and glasshouse which...
215 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G2 3EX, UK
An important piece of Glasgow’s architectural and cultural heritage, Mackintosh at the Willow occupies the same building designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh for local entrepreneur and patron Catherine Cranston. It was here that Miss Cranston...
Top of Byres Road, Glasgow G12 8QX, UK
Translating into ‘big song’ in Gaelic, Òran Mór is a linchpin of entertainment in Glasgow’s trendy west end. Located in the former Kelvinside Parish Church, this stunner of a venue is host to concerts (think FKA Twigs), plays (the irresistible...
North St, Glasgow G3 7DN, UK
Distinguished by its green dome, the Mitchell Library is a true Glasgow icon. Not only that, but it is one of Europe's largest public libraries with over a million items in stock. The library includes a rare and specials collection and family and...
Castle St, Glasgow G4 0QZ, UK
While Saint Kentigern (alternatively called Saint Mungo)—Glasgow’s 7th-century patron saint—may well be mythical, early Roman Catholics venerated his memory and started a cult on a hillside site where they believe he worshipped....
119 Gorbals St, Glasgow G5 9DS, UK
One of the most famous literary depictions of Glasgow is the Gorbals in H. Kingsley Long's seminal No Mean City. The infamous tenement slums have long since been demolished, but out of their ashes have risen progressive ventures such as the...
Glasgow G40 3RE, UK
Glasgow is a city that lives and breathes football. The two biggest clubs -- Celtic and Rangers -- are by far and away Scotland's most supported footballing institutions and have dominated the country's domestic league for decades. Financial...
Glasgow G2 1DH, UK
Given the city's storied literary heritage it is only fitting that its main central square is scattered with telling reference points. The square is populated with statues of greats including Robert Burns, Thomas Campbell and Sir Walter Scott and...
Ashton Ln, Glasgow G12, UK
This charming cobblestoned back street, lined with restaurants and bars, is the place for lively nightlife in Glasgow’s West End. When darkness falls, festive strings of lights twinkle overhead, and the sounds of live music and laughter drift from...
Back in the day, Glasgow was a hotspot for graffiti crews and b-boy culture. Today that legacy lives on in the city's richly talented street artists. Glasgow has now set up a dedicated City Centre Mural Trail, which takes you to some of the city's...
Loch Lomond, United Kingdom
Full of wild scenery, fascinating history, and delicious local food, Loch Lomond & the Trossachs National Park is a Scottish treasure. At the center of the park is Loch Lomond, the largest body of freshwater in the U.K., featuring ample...
Glasgow G12 8SH, UK
A creative carnival celebrating Glasgow's vibrant West End, this month-long event takes place every year during June. Featuring local and international performers, the extravaganza takes in everything from traditional folk music sessions to comedy...
100 Pointhouse Rd, Glasgow G3 8RS, UK
Looking like the graph of a boom-and-bust financial market, the Riverside Museum’s jagged tooth–like facade, designed by the late Iraqi-British “starchitect” Zaha Hadid, is an iconic bit of development on the banks of the River Clyde. Inside, you’...
Heading to Glasgow’s Necropolis at sundown in winter is not for the faint of heart. Cross the bridge by the cathedral and enter the cemetery known as the ‘City of the Dead.’ Established in 1831, back when the city was one of the...
