The Best Things to Do in Dubai

It's hard, at times, to wrap your mind around Dubai--and that's a good thing. It's a city that feels incredibly modern but, also, maintains strong ties to the rich and diverse traditional ways of Arab cultures. A trip to Dubai can feel like a visit to another century, with its traditional mosques and the Desert Safari excursion. But Dubai also steps confidently into the future with the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest built structure; Ski Dubai, an indoor ski resort; an incredible water park at Atlantis, The Palm; and much more.