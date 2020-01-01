What to Do in Doha
Collected by Tommy Alexander , AFAR Staff
Al Souq, Doha, Qatar
Souq Waqif is one of the top tourist destinations in Doha and one of the most traditional markets in the region. A hundred years ago, this was the place where the Bedouins traded livestock, spices and general goods, but now, the old souq has been...
Qatar
There are a few countries in the world where the ocean encroaches deep into the heart of the desert: Qatar is one of them. There only 30 singing sand dunes sites in the world and Qatar has one of them. The combination of these two unique features...
Andalucia Way, Building B12, Medina Centrale, The Pearl، Doha, Qatar
Megapolis, a newly opened state-of-the-art entertainment center, located at The Pearl, offers an impressive array of arcade games and indoor attractions like golf (with its own in-house PGA instructor), bowling, snooker tables, an elegant...
Education City Student Center, الدوحة، Qatar
Mathaf Arab Museum of Modern Art, located in Education City, holds, like some other places in Qatar, a world record: this museum holds over 9,000 works, making it the largest collection of Arab modern and contemporary art in the world. This fact...
Qatar
East-west/West-east is the name of a desert installation by Richard Serra. This modern American sculptor has installed his work on the west coast of Qatar, an hour's drive from Doha, in the heart of the Zekreet Peninsula. The installation consists...
Corniche Promenade, Doha, Qatar
Palm Tree Island, a sandbar in the middle of Doha Bay located a short boat ride from the city, provides unobstructed views of the corniche and its landmarks, including iconic buildings such as The Sheraton to the right and the Museum of Islamic...
Banks Street, Doha, Qatar
To get on the Doha Bus, go to the Marriott Hotel located two miles from the Museum of Islamic Art and get your 24-hour ticket on the Doha Bus, the only open-top sightseeing tour of Doha. With its hop-on-and-off services, the Doha bus gives you the...
Al Asmakh St, Doha, Qatar
Go to the corniche, and go on a dhow cruise. You can see spectacular museums and buildings and markets anywhere in the world, but a cruise aboard a traditional Qatari wooden boat is an experience unique to Qatar. You can hire the dhows by the hour...
Doha, Qatar
Katara Cultural Village is the largest multi-cultural project in Qatar. With two majestic mosques whose architecture evokes imagery from 1001 Nights, a variety of art galleries, a Romanesque open amphitheater, a drama theater, an opera house, a...
Doha, Qatar
Al-Fanar Islamic Cultural Center is one of the most widely known architectural landmarks in Doha. In this wedding-cake shaped building, non-Muslim visitors are offered extended as well as crash-courses on the Islamic faith. It offers a variety of...
Ash-Shahaniyah, Qatar
Not many places in the world celebrate, honor, and look after camels with the passion Qataris do. During the winter months, Shahaniya Racetrack holds weekly camel races, where visitors are invited to follow the camels from the comfort of their...
Qatar
The Arabian Oryx Sanctuary, also known as Al-Maha Sanctuary, is the only breeding place in Qatar for the Oryx, a small antelope considered country’s national emblem – such as the symbol of the national airline, Qatar Airways, and as the mascot of...
Al Asmakh St, Doha, Qatar
Katara Beach: It’s only one mile long, and you must pay an entry fee, but this beach is located right in the middle of the city. This beach in the Katara Cultural Village features one of the highest concentrations of water sports that Qatar has to...
Al Samriya St, Doha, Qatar
Not many princes in the world open the doors to their houses and let people look around their private collection. But in Qatar, Sheikh Faisal does just that. The 5,000-sqm building houses his massive collection of over 3000 items, which include...
Al Asmakh St, Doha, Qatar
The Ethnographic Museum, also known as The Wind Tower House, has been in the same traditional Qatari building since 1935. For this reason, the building alone is considered cultural patrimony and worth a visit. The museum has a wind tower whose...
Qatar
This white mangrove forest is accessible by kayak from the Al-Thakira Marina in the northern town of Al-Khor. This network of channels is home to an unexpected variety of birds, including flamingos and a new species of sea slug. It’s an easy...
Al Asmakh St, Doha, Qatar
Doha’s skyline looks like something out of The Jetsons, is futurist, the buildings’ architecture is bold and a feat of ingenuity and good engineering and the best place to see it all is from the water, preferably at sunset when the promenade and...
Al Zubara Fort, Qatar
Al-Zubarah Archaeological Site: This fortified settlement founded in the 18th century, the largest and most substantial heritage site in the country, became Qatar’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2013. The site lies 70 miles north of Doha,...
