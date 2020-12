Even if the only thing to do in Chiapas were to visit the palatial Maya ruins of Palenque, it would be worth the trip to Mexico’s southernmost state. But Chiapas is home to many more wonders—natural, cultural, and gastronomic. From waterfalls and crystal blue lakes to colonial churches and mountain highland villages, the beautiful state of Chiapas is a perfect out-of-the ordinary destination for every kind of traveler.