The Best Things to Do in Berlin

Berlin's unique history, including the legacy of World Wars I and II and the Cold War, has given the city an enormous variety of things to do and see: the rebuilt Reichstag, reminders of the Berlin Wall, terrific museums, and surprising green spaces. Take tours guided or self-guided to search out the city's street art, to explore Checkpoint Charlie, or to pop around all that Museum Island has to offer. Berlin gives a good amount of space over to try and teach people to keep history in mind as time gets in the way: the Jewish Museum is a must-visit as is the German Resistance Memorial Center near Potsdamer Platz.