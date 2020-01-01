The Best Things to Do in Bangkok

Thailand's capital moves at a dizzying pace. A modern city, Bangkok maintains a strong connection to its ancient culture through its waterways, markets, and temples. Most of Bangkok's iconic sights are concentrated in the Old City near the Chao Phraya River. That's where you will find the Grand Palace and Dusit Palace as well as ornate temples such as Wat Pho, home to the world’s largest reclining Buddha, and Wat Phra Kaew, the most sacred temple in Thailand. But make the most of your time in Bangkok by exploring other areas as well. Getting around the city is an adventure in its own right, with options ranging from tuk tuks to taxis to trains both underground and up in the air.