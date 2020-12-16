What To Do In and Around The Scarlet Huntington
Collected by John Newton , AFAR Contributor
The Scarlet Huntington is the perfect embodiment of San Francisco: a cultural mash-up for this most multi-cultural of cities, sitting atop the most elegant of the city’s many hills.
1075 California St, San Francisco, CA 94108, USA
True to its name, the Scarlet Huntington makes use of sumptuous reds throughout the hotel, from its brick facade to its Passion Suite decorated in shades of ruby. Formerly the illustrious Huntington Hotel, the Nob Hill property became the stomping...
1075 California St, San Francisco, CA 94108, USA
The Big 4 at The Scarlet Huntington is perhaps the city’s most famous old-school restaurant. This is a white-tablecloth place, favored by power brokers and society figures—no less an authority than the quintessential San Francisco politician, the...
1100 California St, San Francisco, CA 94108, USA
The sight from many of the windows of The Scarlet Huntington is a surprising one, a French Gothic cathedral in this city on the western edge of the continent. After the largest Episcopal Church in San Francisco was destroyed in the 1906...
Stockton St Tunnel, San Francisco, CA 94108, USA
There are several Chinatowns in the Bay Area, but this 24-block one is the oldest—not just in San Francisco, but in all of North America. The first record of Chinese settlers in San Francisco dates their arrival to 1848, but the gold rush a...
1 Ferry Building, San Francisco, CA 94111, USA
If Chinatown is one of San Francisco’s most historic neighborhoods, continue walking for another ten minutes and you’ll arrive at one of its newest attractions, the Ferry Building. Actually, the building itself is not new, having been completed in...
Union Square, San Francisco, CA 94108, USA
As you walk towards the Bay down California Street, Chinatown sits to your left. Take a right; instead, on Powell and within a few minutes you’ll be at Union Square. This small, one-block plaza’s name comes from the fact that rallies in support of...
Pier 15 The Embarcadero, San Francisco, CA 94111, USA
Ask anyone you know who grew up in the Bay Area about the Exploratorium, and they’ll likely be able to share stories of class trips and seeing their hair stand on end at an installation about electricity or fun-house mirrors that taughtabout...
