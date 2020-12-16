What To Do In And Around The Residence
Collected by Justin Lee , AFAR Local Expert
After you have checked out the activities at the Residence, you may want to leave your quiet base in the suburb of Houghton and explore the surrounding areas. You should plan on getting a car to see all the sights of Jo'burg.
17 4th Ave, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, 2198, South Africa
Begin your enlightened experience with a soothing foot ritual before finding yourself closer to Heaven as your masseuse works out the kinks of daily life. Distinct African aromatic oils will infuse your meditative meander. A full array of spa...
17 4th Ave, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, 2198, South Africa
Indulge your inner sommelier with fine wine (or whatever your taste buds desire) from the Piano Bar as the pianist skilfully dances her fingers across the keys of the grand piano, massaging your aural sense with soothing sounds that fill the air...
17 4th Ave, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, 2198, South Africa
The tony suburb of Houghton, whose best-known resident was Nelson Mandela, is home to leafy lanes lined with stately estates. Not too far from the Mandela family manse is the Residence, a stylish boutique property that lives up to its name,...
17 4th Ave, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, 2198, South Africa
Head to the rooftop and the Sky Lounge to enjoy an expertly prepared cocktail, or sundowner, while watching an African sunset right on your doorstep. On chilly winter nights, a fire warms those guests who choose to socialize after the sun has gone...
17 4th Ave, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, 2198, South Africa
Whether you have your meal in the Dining Room or brought up by room service to enjoy in the comfort of your very comfortable home away from home, the food served at the Residence easily competes with that served at Johannesburg's top restaurants....
Houghton Dr, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, 2041, South Africa
Imported from South America in the late 1800s, jacarandas have become a favorite sight among locals as their purple blooms highlight the arrival of the spring and summer seasons. Be sure to take a slow stroll along the jacaranda-lined sidewalks of...
Osborn Rd, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, 2198, South Africa
Dating back to 1926, the Houghton Golf Club has recently been redesigned by the Jack Nicklaus Design team and is considered a premier golf club in Johannesburg. It is no stranger to championship events, having hosted a number of SA Open...
115 Grant Ave & Nellie Road, Norwood, Johannesburg, 2117, South Africa
Having recently opened its doors to the public, the Factory on Grant Avenue in Norwood aims to be a destination for promoting the arts, crafts, design and a bit of individuality as it hopes to inject some renewed interest in the old neighborhood....
59 Grant Ave, Norwood, Johannesburg, 2192, South Africa
Bustling Grant Avenue in Norwood has a good selection of quaint restaurants. Trying to navigate the busy street at lunch or dinner time can sometimes be a bit of a lengthy process as many hungry mouths are looking to satisfy their cravings. If...
66 Grant Ave, Norwood, Johannesburg, 2192, South Africa
Giovanni Pane Vino offers up a well-rounded menu featuring a good range of pizzas alongside an assortment of pastas, meat, and fish dishes. Of course you'll need some wine to pair with all that delicious food and the selection on hand may make it...
Oxford Rd, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa
The Zone is located in the leafy suburb of Rosebank, with a Gautrain station located just across the road. It has a great collection of stores, restaurants, fast food joints, drinking spots, a cinema and even an arcade with an awesome bowling...
189 Oxford Rd, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa
Situated in a quiet corner of the Zone in Rosebank, this quaint little coffee shop has some tall orders on its menu. With a size called "The Mother Cuppa" and a drink called the Dictator, Motherland Coffee Co.'s range of fair trade based beverages...
Staib St, New Doornfontein, Johannesburg, 2094, South Africa
If you're travelling past the CBD along Jozi's bordering M2 Highway, you might catch a glimpse of a new piece of street art which was commissioned in honor of the late, great Nelson Mandela. The artwork by the internationally acclaimed Ricky Lee...
Founded in 1903, the KCC originally served to promote the interests and promote motoring in South Africa until that responsibility was passed onto the Automobile Association of South Africa in 1930. Currently situated in Houghton, the KCC has easy...
276 Fox St, City and Suburban, Johannesburg, 2094, South Africa
Sunday is the day to go when food vendors from nearby sell their eats in one place. Maboneng is the arts district of Joburg. Arts on Main hosts several galleries, shops and vendors to enjoy. Many of the galleries feature young and emerging artists...
276 Fox St, City and Suburban, Johannesburg, 2094, South Africa
Johannesburg has some awesome hidden gems, including street art found throughout the city. Free tours are offered every Sunday afternoon around the Maboneng Precinct, starting near the Market on Main in Fox Street.
Maboneng East Side Of Inner City, Kruger St, City and Suburban, Johannesburg, 2094, South Africa
Uncle Merv's Original Shakes makes some killer smoothies, all with non-dairy milk bases. My favourite would have to be the Macci-Porter, a delicious blend of Tahini, Dates, Cashew nuts, Banana, Honey and Soy Milk. Grab a sarmie (sandwich) or a...
40 De Korte St, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa
If you're lucky enough, you might get the opportunity to play with some of the Johannesburg Zoo's inhabitants, which includes feeding the seals and playing with the red pandas. The Zoo offers families a great place to have an educational day...
S Park Ln, New Doornfontein, Johannesburg, 2094, South Africa
On the night I took this photo, my friends and I had gone to watch the Lions vs the Sharks, two rugby teams with a long rivalry. The Lions are Johannesburg's local team while the Sharks are from Durban The local team lost that night to the better...
On the first Friday of each month, a quaint gathering of people at the Backyard Pop-Up Bar send their taste buds on an exquisite food & drink journey with adventurous meals from Prep'ed by Sasha, like the Lou Mei Short Ribs (master stack braised...
6 De Beer St, Johannesburg, 2000, South Africa
I'd previously covered Dalea's Eatery from a dessert point of view, and since that time the homely eatery has grown to the point where it's always bustling and can sometimes be difficult to get a place to sit down, especially on Saturdays, but...
