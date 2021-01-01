What to Do In and Around the Hotel 1000
Collected by Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert
At Hotel 1000, you can enjoy boutique-hotel luxury near Seattle’s historic Pioneer Square neighborhood. Visit the Seattle Art Museum, see live music at the Paramount Theatre, or explore the secrets beneath the streets in Seattle Underground. You’ll be near a variety of innovative restaurants owned by local chefs and upscale bars serving craft cocktails. Feel like staying in? Indulge in a pampering massage at the hotel’s spa or savor a late-night happy hour at BOKA.
157 S Jackson St, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
At Intrigue Chocolate Co., chef Aaron Barthel handcrafts small batches of ganache with care, blending dark chocolate, fresh cream, and innovative flavoring ingredients ranging from peppercorns to prunes. Stop by for a truffle tasting, then take...
1003 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
Call it coffee with a mission: Storyville Coffee is dedicated to ending human trafficking, and donates a portion of its profits to reputable anti-trafficking organizations. So every time you order a beautifully decorated cappuccino, or enjoy a...
911 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Since its grand opening in 1928 as a silent movie palace, the Paramount Theatre has seen plenty of history. Before “talkies” were invented, vaudeville and silent movies were the era’s most popular entertainment, and the venue (then known as the ...
1010 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
Located inside the Hotel 1000, Boka is a chic, modern bar with a relaxed atmosphere. Try their house-made shrubs (fruit macerated with vinegar for a tart kick), served with vodka and a splash of soda. Small plates include fried Beecher’s cheese...
145 S King St, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
Walking into Velouria is like stepping right inside the handmade and vintage web marketplace, Etsy. Located in Seattle's SoDo neighborhood, it's filled with carefully crafted dresses, swimwear with vintage flair, and all sorts of accessories.
126 S Jackson St, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
Located below a billiards room in Seattle’s Pioneer Square, the Pharmacy is a retro-funky lounge with a strictly classic craft cocktail menu: Manhattans, sidecars, old-fashioneds, and French 75s. Order at the bar, then take your drink to one of...
88 Yesler Way, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
If you're used to ultra-cheap, no-frills congee at dim sum restaurants, Kraken Congee will be a revelation. This hidden-away Pioneer Square basement restaurant features tasty Asian fusion small plates and Pacific Northwest-inspired congee. Try the...
1000 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
1113 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
This iconic Swedish brand is well-known for its durable, stylish bags and outdoor gear. Suit up for your next adventure with all-weather coats, rugged duffels, and camping accessories. This rainbow-colored wall of Kanken backpacks in every hue...
319 2nd Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
It may not be the smallest U.S. national park (that honor goes to Pennsylvania’s Thaddeus Kosciuszko National Memorial, at 0.02 acres), but the Seattle unit of the Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park is a small hidden gem in Pioneer...
1300 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
When the snowglobes and novelty-shaped pasta souvenirs just won’t cut it, a quick trip to the SAM Shop (located at the Seattle Art Museum downtown) should take care of your gift-giving needs. In addition to catalogs and trinkets inspired by the...
614 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
The Underground Tour is one of Seattle's most iconic attractions and a definite must-do for visitors. Sure, the tour guides tell corny jokes, but the history really is fascinating: in the late 1800s, after a devastating fire and chronic flooding...
2505 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
What’s not to love about a 21+ movie theater that features alcohol and white cheddar popcorn (served in a champagne bucket) delivered directly to your seat? Sure, it may not be the most state-of-the-art projection system, but that’s not really the...
1225 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
The moment you step inside Purple and see the floor-to-ceiling wine tower in the center of the room, you’ll know you’re with serious wine lovers. With over 80 glass and 600 bottle selections, there’s bound to be something to please every palate....
Pioneer Square, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
One of Seattle's most postcard-friendly areas, Pioneer Square is a beautiful, historical neighborhood with plenty to do. The galleries come alive for First Thursday art walks, not to mention the delicious lunch spots, quirky boutiques, and vibrant...
83 Spring St, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
Tucked away in an alley, Nijo Sushi is a hidden happy-hour treasure for sushi and sake lovers. Small plates start at $3 and include nigiri, hand rolls, and long rolls, plus favorites like takoyaki (octopus and potato dumplings) and mixed poke...
