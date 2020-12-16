What to Do In and Around the Fairmont Olympic
Collected by Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert
Centrally located in the heart of downtown, the Fairmont Olympic Hotel is a convenient home base for exploring Seattle's attractions. Browse through Pike Place Market, visit the original Starbucks, or take the kids to the Seattle Aquarium. By night, enjoy a seafood dinner, have drinks with a sunset view of Puget Sound, or take in a concert, play, or comedy show.
411 University St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Located in The Fairmont Olympic’s main lobby, the Terrace is an upscale piano bar featuring live music Thursday through Saturday, starting at 7:00 p.m. Happy hour is daily from 3:30–6:00 p.m. and features food and drink specials, as well as local...
411 University St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Angela Rosen owns this chic and very feminine spa, dedicated to making you feel and look good. Sound simple? Yes, but how many "day spas" purport to provide this and when you arrive, the person at the desk is too busy on the phone, doesn't even...
Seattle’s booming restaurant scene can be too much of a good thing: it’s hard to narrow the list down to just a few top places to try. Maximize your time (and your waistline) with Savor Seattle Food Tours, the immensely popular guided tours that...
1300 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Guarded by the Hammering Man sculpture outside, thissuperb museum collection romps from native tribal art to African masks to carvings from Oceania. Highlights include the 16th-century wood-paneled Italian Room and The Studio, a portrait of the ...
925 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
In the heart of downtown, Belle Epicurean is located inside the Fairmont Hotel, but has a small storefront on 4th Avenue. Step inside this tiny French bakery and inhale the aroma of croissants, macarons, and other confections. Belle serves...
1483 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Here’s one Santa we’re willing to bet you haven’t seen before: Diving Santa, a festively attired scuba diver (beard and all) who jumps into the Seattle Aquarium’s Window on Washington Waters tank on December weekends. Kids can ask Diving Santa...
411 University St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Set on what was once the original campus of the University of Washington, this downtown landmark was opened in 1924, and now sits on the National Register of Historic Places. Its stately spaces have played host to generations of weddings, proms,...
1325 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Adored by locals, Fran’s Chocolates shop is a tasty local tradition. Indulge in one of their classic gold-foil-wrapped chocolate ingots, or savor their grey salt and smoked salt caramels—they're rich, intense, and deeply flavorful. Fran’s uses...
411 University St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Oyster lovers will be spoiled for choice at Shuckers, where the seasonal oyster menu can be prepared nine different ways: Olympic, casino, Northwest oyster bennies, smoked citrus BBQ, Rockefeller, parmesan, house-smoked, pan-fried, and Provencal....
200 University St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Benaroya Hall is the home of the Seattle Symphony, but even if you don’t consider yourself a lover of classical music, there’s a wide variety of performances for all tastes. In 2014, the Seattle Speakers series will feature National Geographic...
Pioneer Square, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
One of Seattle's most postcard-friendly areas, Pioneer Square is a beautiful, historical neighborhood with plenty to do. The galleries come alive for First Thursday art walks, not to mention the delicious lunch spots, quirky boutiques, and vibrant...
411 University St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
The Georgian offers French-inspired cuisine with an emphasis on Northwest seafood and a regional wine list. Live jazz music is featured Fridays and Saturdays from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. Locavores will want to try the hotel’s own honey, harvested from...
1308 5th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
The 5th Avenue Theatre began as a vaudeville stage in 1924 and evolved over the decades into a movie palace. When the original theater closed down in 1978, a group of local businesses formed the non-profit 5th Avenue Theatre Association and raised...
316 Virginia St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Serious Pie is one of local celebrity chef Tom Douglas’s restaurants—and his take on a pizza parlor. The pies are rustic, free-form creations with unusual ingredient combinations; the best way to experience them is to order several and share. The...
1218 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
If you’re looking for a truly splendid dress for a formal occasion, Luly Yang’s downtown boutique is the place to go. Bold colors, luxe fabrics, and over-the-top designs (like her legendary silk taffeta “Monarch” butterfly dress, featuring a...
1301 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Built in 2012, the 175-foot-tall Seattle Great Wheel is the newest, and most romantic, addition to Seattle’s waterfront skyline. (As you might imagine, the first midair marriage proposal happened almost immediately.) Rain or shine, you can take a...
305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
This colorful, photography-friendly collection of the one-eyed glass artist's work is more than just another tourist attractions. The Northwest room, with its ceramics, textile art, Pendleton blankets, and photography of Native Americans, is a nod...
106 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Fran’s, Theo Chocolate, Dilettante, Chocolat Vitale…with the abundance of excellent Seattle chocolatiers, how can you hope to try them all in one visit? Chocolate Box simplifies your dilemma by bringing a variety of local chocolates and wines...
2000 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
Many consider breakfast the most important meal of the day, so it has to be big, good, or both. The innovative approach Lola takes in redefining breakfast classics manages to catapult it into the later. Something as simple as a doughnut becomes...
1933 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Le Pichet (the sister to Cafe Presse in Capitol Hill) is a quaint little French bistro close to Pike Place Market. Locals rave about the quiche, which often sells out by lunchtime, but if you miss out, you can console yourself with their...
400 Broad St, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
Far and away Seattle's most iconic structure, this U.F.O saucer on a stick is an Atomic Age baby—it only dates back to the 1962 World's Fair. A 41-second elevator still whisks guests to the observation deck, which really ladles on the natural...
