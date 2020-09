What to Do In and Around Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi

The Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, in the heart of the city’s French Quarter, is a stately grand dame that first opened its doors in 1901 as the Grand Hôtel Métropole Palace. Guests visiting the historic property today are sure to experience the same grandeur and timeless elegance the Hotel Metropole has always offered, along with modern day updates like the opulent Le Spa du Metropole, and an array of fine dining options.