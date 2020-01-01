What to Do In and Around AKA Beverly Hills
Collected by Eric Hiss
AKA Beverly Hills, luxury accommodations for longer stays, is loved by insiders for the brand’s legendary attention to service, five-star amenities, and discreet handling of VIP guests.
155 N Crescent Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, USA
Walk into any AKA property and you are immediately transported by the design. AKA Beverly Hills is no different, and both public and private spaces here capture the imagination, boldness, and airy, light-filled ambiance that defines Southern...
233 N Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, USA
To the casual observer, Beverly Hills might at first seem a bit staid and stuffy. Enter Hakkasan, a haute temple of fusion Cantonese cuisine three blocks west of AKA, and that perception melts like lychee ice cream on a sunny California day. A...
Rodeo Dr, California, USA
The four-block stretch that's collectively known as Rodeo Drive is one of the most expensive and luxurious shopping streets in the world. This is a mecca for well-heeled, brand-conscious shoppers. Celebrity sightings, gorgeous European-inspired...
9390 N Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, USA
In Beverly Hills, designer boutiques and luxury cars now share the spotlight with world-class ballet and theater performances. Celebrating its second season this year, the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts has scheduled a stellar line-up...
9876 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, USA
Tucked between Circa 55 and the Aqua Star Pool, Trader Vic’s is yet another example of the Beverly Hilton’s reverence for the past. A Polynesian theme—complete with wood-slab tables and bamboo-backed chairs—serves as a laidback setting for a menu...
FIGat7th 735, S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90017, USA
Cupcakes may have changed the world of desserts, but there have been revolutionary changes within the cupcake industry itself. One of the most innovative ideas that has been brought forth is the Cupcake ATM, offered by the Beverly Hills chain,...
2800 E Observatory Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA
Sitting near Mount Hollywood in Griffith Park, the Griffith Observatory has a vantage point that allows visitors great views of the HOLLYWOOD sign during the day, and even more fantastic views of the stars at night. The space has plenty...
4129001902, Playa Del Rey, CA 90293, USA
Biking the boardwalk is the best way to experience the beaches and coastline of L.A. Rent a bike in the middle at Dockweiler Beach and either go the 10 miles north through Marina Del Rey, Venice, and the Santa Monica Pier (or keep going to Malibu)...
Abbot Kinney Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90291, USA
Abbot Kinney Boulevard is possibly the trendiest street in Los Angeles, where boho-chic beachgoers glide along the sidewalk like it's a runway, with besties and beaux at their sides. Open up your wallet at boutiques like Scotch & Soda, with...
9669 S Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, USA
I was really craving Apfelstrudel a few months ago and came across this delightful Austrian gem in the middle of Beverly Hills. Much to my surprise, everything from the decor to the taste was steeped in authenticity. It only helps that the chef is...
8350 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048, USA
The bustling Joan’s on Third gourmet marketplace is a staple of the Los Angeles lunch scene. It is a revolving door of characters for which L.A. is known: celebrities, aspiring actresses, power moms, and entertainment industry executives. However,...
