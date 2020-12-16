What to Do around The Westin Lake Mary, Orlando North
Collected by Westin AFAR
Chic and happening, Lake Mary is one of the prettiest suburbs in Orlando. There’s a swath of bike trails, surrounded by boutiques, open-air restaurants, and fun-on-tap bars. To discover real Florida, visit the springs and state parks in Lake Mary's backyard.
142 W Lakeview Ave #1070, Lake Mary, FL 32746, USA
This 2,500-square-foot bamboo-floored yoga studio offers three yoga spaces. There's a main studio for group sessions, a meditation room for private instruction or centering before class, and a third space for small classes such as pre-natal or...
100 N Country Club Rd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, USA
Every first Wednesday of the month in downtown Lake Mary, WineART Wednesday happens: local art, food trucks, and live music. To get a sense of the community, go where the locals hang out. Kick back in an adirondack chair and sip wine under the oak...
1800 Wekiwa Cir, Apopka, FL 32712, USA
With all of Orlando’s man-made attractions, it’s refreshing to get deep into nature at this wonderful state park, located north of downtown and the theme-park corridor. Spread across 7,000 acres of pristine central Florida forest, the...
1130 Townpark Ave, Lake Mary, FL 32746, USA
Part cigar store, part bar, and part lounge: Corona Cigar Company is pretty much cigar nirvana for some. With indoor and outdoor seating, including sumptuous leather and wood chairs, this is a chilled spot for a smoke and a drink. Go before a...
100 N Country Club Rd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, USA
Alfajores are the specialty of Camilia Sweets at the Lake Mary Farmer's Market. Two friendly sisters from Peru are happy to share a delicious bite of culture with samples of all-natural, freshly-baked artisan cookies. The delicate cookies, dusted...
2100 W French Ave, Orange City, FL 32763, USA
In the winter months, manatees seek the warmer, shallow waters of Blue Springs State Park. An observation deck allows for viewing of the manatees. It's quite a sight—seeing the gentle, endangered species. I was invited to canoe with a manatee...
2111 WP Ball Blvd, Sanford, FL 32771, USA
This locally-owned nail spa has won, hands down, Orlando's best nail salon three years in a row. Go for a chocolate pedicure, with scrumptious scrubs and mousse lotions. Bring the family for a pedi party. On weekends, it's best to call ahead or...
1353, 531 N Palmetto Ave, Sanford, FL 32771, USA
If Old Florida is up your alley, visit Sanford for a walk along First Street, lined with historical buildings, charming shops, and open-air restaurants. Then stroll to Lake Monroe Harbour, which is part of the St. Johns River.
For a peaceful yet active outdoor excursion, Central Florida Paddleboarding offers tours at some of Orlando's most beautiful natural settings. Paddling is a fun way to connect with natural Florida, see wildlife, be active, and meet folks. CFP...
7005 Co Rd 46A, Lake Mary, FL 32746, USA
For happy hour, head to FishBones bar and outdoor covered patio. At International Parkway and H. E. Thomas Jr. Parkway, a mix of locals, young professionals and business travelers frequent here after work. The hip, underwater decor provides a...
7025 Co Rd 46A #1011, Lake Mary, FL 32746, USA
In the evening, as the temperature lowers, relax. Slow down. Meet friends for a hookah experience. The engaging host Musa will set up the hookah pipe beside your outdoor table and offer a selection of flavors, such as apple, rose, cinnamon, and...
Cross Seminole Trail, Florida, USA
Lake Mary is as bike-friendly as a city can be. Throughout the day—especially on the weekends—locals and bikers from neighboring cities can be found out and about getting exercise or enjoying a leisurely and scenic ride. Alongside the bikers on...
1920 N Forest Ave, Orlando, FL 32803, USA
While Orlando typically inspires images of amusement parks, the city is also home to sites that are completely separate from the manufactured worlds of Disney and Universal—such as the Harry P. Leu Gardens. The urban oasis teems with...
3755 W Seminole Blvd, Sanford, FL 32771, USA
From porcupines and snakes to elephants and macaws, the Central Florida Zoo educates and showcases colorful and interesting animals from around the world. Bring your swimsuits for the Splash Ground or prepare to traipse through the trees on an...
274 Cranes Roost Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, USA
In Uptown Altamonte, a one-mile walkway zigzags above the water of Cranes Roost Lake. It's an ideal locale for a walk or an evening jog. Located near the Atlamonte Mall and restaurants, families flock here for outdoor events like the Fourth of...
37 Dirksen Dr, DeBary, FL 32713, USA
Locals, travelers, and dogs alike love Gemini Springs for a quick romp outdoors. Take your pick from recreation amenities and activities: a nature trail, a bike trail, a boardwalk, canoeing, and a dog park. It's quiet and peaceful—still kind of a...
635 Primera Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, USA
Taking a complete approach to well-being, Holistic Options—which bills itself a health center and spa—has the facilities and practitioners to treat you with massage, facials and wraps, anti-aging procedures, and infrared saunas. Outside of these...
1210 International Pkwy S, Lake Mary, FL 32746, USA
Whatever it takes to help you relax, Hand & Stone probably offers it. The massage menu includes hot-stone, couple's, deep-tissue, and Swedish varieties. Plus, there's an introductory rate for first-time patrons. This relaxation destination also...
