What to Do around The Westin Denarau Island Resort & Spa, Fiji
Nadi is probably the first place you'll touch down in Fiji, and Denarau Island is a good base from which to explore the beaches and the harbor, also providing easy options for day-trips to nearby islands. From the moment you arrive, immerse yourself in island life.
Nadi, Fiji
You may recognize tunes to some of the hymns sung in Fijian churches, but the words and harmonies are beautifully Fijian. Church choirs sing a capella, and even children join in. Church members often wear sarongs, and you should dress accordingly...
Cakobau Road, Suva, Fiji
If you are at the botanical gardens, be sure to check out the Fiji Museum. It's a colorful, tactile place that's overflowing with history going as far back as 3,700 years ago. This boat is something that lured me to the museum. Its unusual design...
Malomalo, Fiji
When staying in places like Fiji, I am ever hopeful that the international hotels and resorts end up benefiting and enriching the lives of local inhabitants. Fiji is a great example of such patronage, and you can experience it firsthand with a...
You might be surprised to see so many Indians in Fiji. Many arrived as indentured servants between 1879 and 1916, brought by the British to work on sugar cane plantations. Today, people of Indian heritage make up about 40% of the population. This...
Queens Rd, Yadua, Fiji
Fiji's first national park, these dunes rise up from the ocean in undulating shapes that make for great photo ops. But more than that, they're home to 22 species of birds, as well as an ancient burial site dating to about 2,600 years ago. Pottery,...
Melanesia
I hesitated before booking a resort in Fiji rather than running off to somewhere "local" to absorb the cultural part of Fiji, but I was happy to find that even my resort drew in bits of culture like this fern tree carved statue. These faces of...
Karsanji St, Suva, Fiji
Pure Fiji Spa products are sold all over the world. They are famous not just for their quality, but because they strive to be responsibly and locally sourced in Fiji. If you are lucky enough to be in Fiji, you can go to their day spa. Its a...
The Nadi Sports and Social Club is a prime meeting spot for locals, and with a clubhouse, bar, and sporting facilities, it's a great place for guests, too. Their drop-in lawn bowling is the perfect ice breaker.
Robinson Crusoe Island, Fiji
Sure, dinner and dance shows can be touristy—but you're probably going to see at least once on a trip to Fiji. The show on Robinson Crusoe Island (just off the coast, south of Nadi) pulls out all the stops, with a Fijian choir, kava ceremony, fire...
Denarau Island, Fiji
Game fishing is big in Fiji—and so are the fish. You can go after wahoo, yellowfin, marlin, mahi-mahi, Spanish mackerel, reef fish, and more. This Fijian-owned business has a variety of boats and fishermen to man them, whether you want to...
Momi Bay, Fiji
WWII buffs will enjoy visiting these gun emplacements built by the 30th Battalion of the New Zealand Expeditionary Forces, then later manned by the United States. The guns are intact and well-maintained by the Fiji National Trust. More information...
Yawini St, Lautoka, Fiji
Rugby rules in Fiji. You'll see it played on the beach, at informal games among hotel staff, and at more formal venues like Churchill Park. Ask a local about his favorite team, and you have an instant conversation-starter. Find game news and...
Port Denarau Terminal, Nadi, Fiji
Island-hopping is a must if you're staying in Nadi. This 83-foot sailing schooner visits uninhabited Modriki Island, where the Tom Hanks movie "Castaway" was filmed, and Yanuya Island, where you can visit a Fijian village (women will need to wear...
Denarau Island North, Fiji
Drinking kava is woven into Fijian society, with kava ceremonies holding great importance. You might encounter a simple ceremony in a shop or informal hotel gathering, but bigger ceremonies are part of social, political, and religious life. Kava...
Lautoka, Fiji
Lautoka, Fiji's second-largest city (after Suva) is in the heart of sugar cane country, and is home to the country's largest cane mill. Because the main economic driver is sugar, not toursm, you're less likely to get hustled here than you are in...
lot1 malolo transmiter nadi, Fiji
While Fiji has far more than its fair share of stunning islands, Akuilau wins the title of "Most Convenient." Every morning at 9:30, a boat picks up from in front of the Westin and takes you a mere 7 minutes to this island. It is tribally owned,...
Down and dirty fun can be found at this series of mud pools and hot springs. Don't expect fancy, though, because this is a basic experience with a simple toilet and changing room. But it's definitely memorable. Kids (young and old) will no doubt...
Yadua Island, Fiji
If you ever wanted to experience your own private island for the day with your honey, here's your chance. Book a 15-minute helicopter flight out to the secluded white sands of Yadua Island and dine on a gourmet picnic that you...
Viseisei, Fiji
Viseisei is an easy trip from Nadi, and gives you an opportunity to experience life in a Fijian village. Organize a trip and you'll be able to tour places like the school, community hall, and village green. A tour also takes you past grave stones...
5 Dee Mall Main Street Nadi Town - Nadi, Main Street Nadi Town, Nadi, Fiji
Visit Fiji, and you'll soon believe that every local is born with a beautiful voice and the ability to sing perfect harmony. Look for an opportunity to join a sing-along, most likely around a bowl of kava. Historically, Fijians used song to...
Denarau Island, Fiji
Flavours of Fiji Cooking School offers a tasty break from the beach, with classes that include "Fijian Feasts," "Indian Thali," and "Tropical Sweets," plus special kids' classes. The half-day courses are limited to 10 or 12 students, and showcase...
If you like a small-group experience on the water, book a day trip on a catamaran. Coral Cats' catamarans are a great choice for a sail out to the Mamanuca Islands off the west coast Viti Levu, Fiji's largest island. You'll leave...
lot1 malolo transmiter nadi, Fiji
Designed by Eiichi Motobashi, this 18-hole, par-72 course is managed by Troon Golf. There are also putting and chipping greens, as well as a driving range. There are beautiful tropical plants, plus a touch of whimsy among the serious golfing...
Denarau Island, Fiji
You can hire a boat to tour or fish here, or catch an organized tour to multiple nearby islands. There's even helicopter service for sightseeing flights or island-hopping. The port is also home to the upscale Port Denarau shopping and restaurant...
Korotogo, Fiji
Kids will love feeding the turtles or having photo ops with parrots, boas, and iguanas at this forest haven for Fijian wildlife. Goldon Doves, Red Musk Parrots, Crested Iguanas and fruit bats are some of the exotic species you might spot. You'll...
Port Denarau Terminal, Nadi, Fiji
It's a thrill a minute on these high speed, 360-degree spinning jet boats, which skim around the waterways behind Denarau Island. Kids as little as two or three years of age (they just need to be old enough to fit a life-jacket) can participate....
Queen Street, Nadi, Nadi, Fiji
Saturdays at noon, the Fiji Military Forces Band struts its stuff on Main Street near Queens road. It's equal parts marching band and Fijian fun, with members sporting white sarongs with jagged hems. The band participates in military tattoos...
