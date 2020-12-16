What I dream of doing in Lisbon
Dreaming of next year when we have planned a Portugal tour. These are some of the things I want to see in Lisbon.
Rua Senhora Saúde 6B, 1100-390 Lisboa, Portugal
The city’s iconic wood-paneled Tram 28 rambles along a 4.3-mile route from Campo de Ourique to Praça Martim Moniz, navigating tight turns and steep inclines as it passes some of Lisbon’s most endearing attractions. Originally commissioned in the...
R. Bartolomeu de Gusmão 11, 1100-509 Lisboa, Portugal
Nutty bread layered with olive oil, jam, salt and cured pig's neck were the perfect accompaniment to rich Portuguese wine and 80 year old port. When visiting wine bars let the staff select your wines ask for the stories behind them. You'll feel...
Pátio de Dom Fradique 14, 1100-261 Lisboa, Portugal
Why we love it: A historic property with fascinating details, gorgeous tiles, and breathtaking views
The Highlights:
- Stunning views of the waterfront from every suite
- A serene pool terrace in the palace gardens
- A central location with none...
Largo das Portas do Sol, Beco de Santa Helena, 1100-411 Lisboa, Portugal
Those little tents belong to the terrace of the café / bar Portas do Sol. It's a great place for a drink with a view, especially if you can bag one of the sofas. It's not the cheapest place to eat or drink but you're paying for the location....
Praça do Comércio 82 83, 1100-148 Lisboa, Portugal
‘Canned Food goes Gourmet’ is the concept of this new restaurant, which was opened only three months ago in Terreiro do Paco, one of the central locations in downtown Lisbon. Some people might raise an eyebrow when they hear about canned food, but...
Largo do Carmo, 1200-092 Lisboa, Portugal
In 1755, Lisbon was all but devoured by an earthquake so strong that it still ranks as one of the most destructive in recorded history. One of the few structures to survive somewhat intact was the Carmo Convent—an impressive feat,...
Av. Alm. Reis nº1 - H, 1150-007 Lisboa, Portugal
Simply put, Ramiro is the best seafood restaurant Lisbon. It is a 100% local customer based and long established “Cervejaria” (literally translated to place where beer is dispensed), with an buzzing ambience and above all, very high quality cooked...
Av. da Liberdade, 1250-096 Lisboa, Portugal
Praça do Comércio, 1100-148 Lisboa, Portugal
Located right on the river, Lisbon’s massive main square is home to a plethora of gorgeous 18th-century architecture, all built after the devastating 1755 earthquake. Its canary-yellow facades and mosaic-like cobblestones come together to...
Largo São Domingos 8, 1100-201 Lisboa, Portugal
A Ginjinha was the first establishment in Lisbon to commercialize the drink called Ginjinha. Ginjinha is a liqueur made with ginja berries, aguardiente (Portuguese brandy), sugar, water, and cinnamon. Francisco Espinheira, a Galician friar of the...
R. de Santa Cruz do Castelo, 1100-129 Lisboa, Portugal
The Castelo de São Jorge, is one of the Alfama neighborhood’s most historically significant monuments. Plan a visit late in the afternoon so that you can explore every nook and cranny and learn about the castle’s abundant...
Av. Brasília, 1400-038 Lisboa, Portugal
Belém's impressive, UNESCO-listed tower is shrugged off by some as much ado about nothing, but it's a remarkably preserved piece of a much grander a 14th Century puzzle. Although it now sits majestically on the shore where the Tejo river...
R. Me. Deus 4, 1900-312 Lisboa, Portugal
Azulejos (glazed tiles) are a ubiquitous decoration throughout Portugal. They cover the facades and interiors of many houses in Lisbon, and are even used as historical markers. The Museu Nacional do Azulejo, located in a 16th-century convent,...
Largo do Chiado 20 23, 1200-108 Lisboa, Portugal
Founded nearly 200 years ago, Vista Alegre manufactures fine porcelain in its factory 155 miles north of Lisbon. Tour the facility to see how such pieces as the Trasso collection salad bowl are produced. Rua dos Alamos and Rua Augusto, Ilhavo,...
1100-470 Lisbon, Portugal
One of the first commercial buildings in Portugal that uses two kinds of material characteristic in Europe in the second half of XIX century: iron and glass. The project was developed by the architect Emiliano Augusto de Bettencourt and it was...
R. do Vigário, 1100-502 Lisboa, Portugal
To get to know the neighborhood and its daily life, nothing beats a stroll through Alfama's streets. It is the oldest and one of the most typical neighborhoods in Lisbon. Here you might see two women chatting at the window (well, screaming) while...
Av. Brasília, 1400-038 Lisboa, Portugal
Portugal was once one of the world's greatest seafaring nations and its discoverers mapped much of the New World. This tradition is celebrated, in Lisbon, by the Monument to the Discoveries (or Padrão dos Descobrimentos). This giant sculpture...
