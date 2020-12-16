Westmount
Collected by Isa Tousignant , AFAR Local Expert
This moneyed neighborhood west of downtown fans out around the shops, spas and restaurants on pretty Rue Sherbrooke Ouest. The houses are big and beautiful, especially the higher up you go on the hill to the south, and there are many trees and parks – the most fabulous being Westmount Park, big enough for baseball, a rugby field, an arena, a greenhouse and a library, not to mention jungle gyms for the kids.
Save Place
4858 Rue Sherbrooke, Westmount, QC H3Z 1H1, Canada
This gorgeously designed eatery clinks and clatters with happy diner satisfaction throughout the week, but the evenings and weekends are particularly happening. It’s a real meeting spot for hot young things and groups of well-to-do friends after...
Save Place
378 Avenue Victoria, Westmount, QC H3Z 2N4, Canada
Chef Antonio Park offers the most refined sushi experience in Montreal at his small and relaxed restaurant downstairs from the Victoria Park health centre and spa. He blends classic Japanese sushi traditions with his unique Korean/South American...
Save Place
392 Avenue Victoria, Westmount, QC H3Z 2N4, Canada
The only outlet of this Spanish chain in the whole of Canada is nestled in a tiny space on pretty Rue Victoria, which makes its wares seem all the more precious. As the name suggests, this brand makes cute women’s flats in a variety of whimsical...
Save Place
378 Avenue Victoria, Westmount, QC H3Z 2N4, Canada
This import store has reigned on Rue Sherbrooke for as along as I can remember. It’s an Ali Baba’s cave of Mexican and South American goodies, from throws to ponchos to sculptures and ornaments. It’s THE place to go for interesting holiday...
Save Place
4875A Rue Sherbrooke, Westmount, QC H3Z 1G9, Canada
The cute pun of the name (“chouchou” means “favorite” in French) will give you an idea on the appealing collection within this Rue Sherbrooke shoe store. They carry some standard brands, like Stuart Weitzman, but also a bunch of unusual ones that...
Save Place
4910 Rue Sherbrooke O, Westmount, QC H3Z 1H3, Canada
You’ll want to spend hours in this cheerful second-floor boutique, trying on everything in sight with the help of the knowledgeable staff. The unique collection of goodies includes Montreal fashion brands like Pajar alongside international...
Save Place
1385 Avenue Greene, Westmount, QC H3Z 2A5, Canada
If you’re looking for that perfect pair of distressed jeans with a grey cotton Henley so soft it could give a baby’s bum a run for its money, this is the place to come. Add to that a pair of dashing dangle earrings and tweed-patterned Hunter rain...
Save Place
1377 Avenue Greene, Westmount, QC H3Z 2A9, Canada
This homey diner on Avenue Green serves the best grilled cheese in town, hands down. They have a few kinds, but the top is the Deluxe, a triple-decker with bacon and tomato. Hallelujah! If you’re in a healthier mood, the array of salads and...
Save Place
1 Carré Westmount, Westmount, QC H3Z 2P9, Canada
Westmount Square is one of the city’s iconic buildings, designed in the modernist style by Montreal architect Phyllis Lambert, and on the basement floor of it you’ll find this lively, welcoming brasserie. Make an after-work date at the bar for...
Save Place
4855 Rue Sherbrooke, Westmount, QC H3Z 1G9, Canada
Despite moving down the street and making the transition from independently owned hardware store to a franchise of the Home Hardware chain, Hoggs has kept the spirit that distinguishes it alive and well. This is much more than a hardware store,...
Save Place
376 Avenue Victoria #400, Westmount, QC H3Z 1C3, Canada
Just above Montreal’s best sushi joint, Park, this luxury Westmount health club also has its own spa with a wide range of treatments. It’s a super relaxing spot for an expert pedicure, and the nail artists can get really creative if you let them....
Save Place
4960 Rue Sherbrooke O, Westmount, QC H3Z 1H3, Canada
Created by the owners of internationally known luxury brand WANT Les essentiels de la vie, purveyors of fine leather bags and travel accessories, WANT Apothecary carries way more than their own designs. In this jewel of a store in Westmount you’ll...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25