Western Hemisphere

Cabo Matapalo, Puntarenas Province, Costa Rica
or at least it seems that way.Cabo Matapalo is located at the very tip of the Osa Peninsula where the Golfo Dulce meets the Pacific Ocean. Located 500' straight down a cliff from our cabina this ruggedly wild stretch of beach is reached by an hour...
Guanacaste Province, Liberia, Costa Rica
The thermal hot springs in Rincón de La Vieja at Rio Negro (Black River) may not be as well known as those in the Arenal area, but we had the pools and surrounding forest to ourselves. From where we stayed at the Hacienda Guachipelin...
Bajo Garita, Provincia de Alajuela, La Garita, Costa Rica
No cage...just a perch under the forest canopy at the "Zoo Ave" bird sanctuary, just west of San José, Costa Rica. Several of the parrots and macaws do "speak," but most of these splendid creatures are not pets; tame enough, though, so you can...
Alajuela Province, La Fortuna, Costa Rica
Hike up to El Arenal’s gray volcanic cone for a magnificent view of La Fortuna, one ofCosta Rica’s most celebrated destinations. Locals and expats alike are mad for the area’s hot springs, fun locavore restaurants, irresistible bakeries (don’t...
Puntarenas Province, Quepos, Costa Rica
A stunning national park on the Pacific coast, Manuel Antonio has it all: nonstop beautiful beaches, lush tropical rain forest, and oh, the wildlife and flowers, everywhere you look. Monkeys abound on these beaches, and they are not timid around...
Fortuna, San José, Pérez Zeledón, Costa Rica
In a country dependent on agricultural exports, Finca Burio (5 minutes from Fortuna) educates visitors and locals about more sustainable practices. Don Juan and his family bring biodynamic farming to life as you tour their property which bursts...
Limón Province, Puerto Viejo de Talamanca, Costa Rica
All along Avenida 71 in the tiny surf town of Puerto Viejo, on the Caribbean side of Costa Rica, can be found terrific shopping for the curious tourist. From handcrafted furniture to factory-made trinkets to woven clothing, hammocks and bags -...
It's not just the country's largest national park: The 417-square-kilometer (161-square-mile) Corcovado National Park could be described as Costa Rica's Amazon given its remarkable biodiversity. The trees here can soar higher...
Alajuela Province, Alajuela, Costa Rica
At this dairy outside Fraijanes, a one-of-a-kind bilingual tour opens a window onto local farming. The two-hour experience flies by, taking visitors from the milking stations all the way through the process that transforms milk...
During a summer studying in Costa Rica I visited many ecologically stunning places I would recommend visiting, and only one inn that stood out from all the rest. This friendly family run Eco country lodge is la Quinta Sarapiqui. The grounds are a...
Puntarenas Province, Buenos Aires, Costa Rica
Near Puntarenas, Costa Rica the El Manantial Macaw Sanctuary works hard every day to protect colorful macaws, monkeys, birds and sloths that have been seized in customs. All over South America people still try to smuggle or domesticate these wild...
Central America
At Finca La Bella Tica I got to see how a small family owned farm produces their organic coffee. I got a short tour and even got to taste the coffee which by the way was deliciouse. Learning AFAR, in partnership with Global Explorers, promotes...
