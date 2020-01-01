Western Frontier
Collected by harry berman
Utah, USA
This national park is centered along the spine plateau above Bryce Canyon, which drops to the east from the main park road. Along the road are numerous pull-offs for enjoying views down into the canyon, with its miles and miles of awe-inspiring...
Utah, USA
As its biblical name implies, Zion National Park has the appeal of a place out of time. Established on November 19, 1919, the canyon and its surrounding landscape feel like a natural temple, full of arches, hoodoos, and imposing walls, some of...
25 S Lake Powell Blvd, Page, AZ 86040, USA
If you visit Antelope Canyon and Horseshoe Bend in Arizona, you will most likely stay in Page. While there give this Mexican place a try. We got to Page in the evening and passed by this place and on the spot decided we wanted to eat there. El...
Antelope Canyon has been on my "must see" list for a very long time so you can imagine my excitement when I got there. I love how the lighting and shadows made the most interesting palette of colors hug the sexy curves of the canyon. The land...
Cataract Canyon, Utah 84533, USA
Much of America’s desert southwest is defined by one river, the Colorado. Born of snow pack high in the Rocky Mountains, the Colorado River surges its way south and west into the state of Utah, its rock-shaping power among the defining...
Utah, USA
Just North of Moab, UT Arches National Park is a gem with over 2000 natural stone arches. The most popular hike is the three mile trail to Delicate Arch. It’s a fairly straight forward hike and it is uphill most of the way to the arch, but...
Mesa Verde, CO, USA
For anyone who believes that truly historic architecture doesn’t exist in the states, Mesa Verde National Park will make you think again. Still standing in the park are cliff dwellings built in 600 CE by the ancestral Pueblo people who once...
Colorado, USA
September is a beautiful time to visit Rocky Mountain National Park. At the height of elk season the wildlife spotting is fantastic, and the autumn color beginning to dust the mountains is gorgeous.
Estes Park, CO 80517, USA
Colorado is known for its wildlife, but it's taken to a whole new level each fall in Estes Park when the elk population rivals the tax payers in town. Estes Park, on the border of Rocky Mountain National Park, and only an hour from Denver, is home...
265 S Millward St, Jackson, WY 83001, USA
Snake River Brewery is a great place to have a beer in and of itself. The brew pub is bright and open, the food is top notch, and the beer is sensational (Snake River Pale Ale is one of the best American Pale Ale's in the country). That being...
Mormon Row, Wyoming, USA
One of the most exciting facets of life on the road is finding new ways to look at frequently photographed locations. Mormon Row is iconic Americana, right up there with the Statue of Liberty, the Grand Canyon, and the Welcome to Las Vegas sign,...
United States
Yellowstone National Park is no secret by any stretch of the imagination. Yellowstone is one of America's most popular tourist destinations, and with good reason; there few places in the country where you can rub shoulders with grizzlies, smack...
890 Buttermilk Creek Rd, West Yellowstone, MT 59758, USA
Few luxury experiences can top glamping in Montana. Sleeping out under the stars in the most spectacular tent you've ever seen as water rips along the river at your back, wolves howl in the distance, and open country surrounds you is one of those...
Xanterra Parks & Resorts furnishes horseback excursions that allow visitors an opportunity to see Yellowstone the way the first explorers did, though hunting and trapping your own meal is no longer necessary. Rides are available from Canyon,...
