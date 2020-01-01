Westcoast, US
Collected by Trevor Taylor
180 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
910 Broadway Cir, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
What better way to tour the Gaslamp district of San Diego than with a group of friends or your family? These fun group bikes can be rented out for parties of up to 14 people. There are four non-pedaling seats, and 10 pedaling seats. As you pedal,...
1649 El Prado, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
In the lower level of the Casa Del Balboa building in Balboa Park is one of the world's largest indoor model railway displays. There are several rooms, where you can see huge displays of trains going through miniature towns and landscapes. Parts...
Little Italy, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Little Italy is a great neighborhood with restaurants, gourmet grocers and boutiques- well worth a check out on any day of the week. But if you're in San Diego on a Saturday morning from 8am to 2pm, you have to walk over to the Little Italy...
San Diego, CA, USA
The La Jolla Underwater Park is a great way to experience the world in the Pacific Ocean. There are artificial reefs, two canyons and a kelp forest. There are many places around the park to rent scuba and snorkeling gear, kayaks and wetsuits. The...
