West Coast Wish List
Collected by Alexis Thibeault
A wish lists of things I'd love to do/visit before I move away from the west coast of Canada
Save Place
Garibaldi Lake, Squamish-Lillooet D, BC V0N, Canada
The hike to Garibaldi Lake requires an immediate commitment thanks to the strenuous, several mile (and a couple thousand feet) uphill climb before you get to a more leisurely route. The views of the lake and the surrounding mountains were more...
Save Place
Diablo Lake, Washington 98283, USA
In the summer, take at least a couple of days to drive the North Cascades Loop — four hundred miles of alpine splendor just to the northeast of Seattle, just south of the Canadian border. At Diablo Lake, pull off the highway and check out the...
Save Place
5356 Oles Cove Rd, Halfmoon Bay, BC V0N 1Y2, Canada
It's all uphill after checking in. Take your bags and stroll along the winding wooden footbridge that takes you in and out of the forest with the occasional view of the Straight of Georgia. A few hundred yards later you come across the first tent,...
Save Place
Pemberton, BC V0N, Canada
The collaborative efforts of Pemberton's North Arm Farm, whose amazing proprietor happens to also be the town mayor, and Whistler's unparalleled Araxi Restaurant, resulted in this unforgettable dining experience. With majestic Mount Currie as the...
Save Place
789 Saunders Ln, Brentwood Bay, BC V8M 1C5, Canada
For those looking to explore the waters around Vancouver Island, Pacifica Paddle Sports offers kayak lessons, rentals, and tours for families, groups, and solo travelers alike. Starting in Brentwood Bay, just a half hour from Victoria, head out on...
Save Place
606 Campbell St, Tofino, BC V0R 2Z0, Canada
From Jamie’s Whaling Station, cruise the Clayoquot Sound aboard a 40-foot yacht with panoramic windows. Flannel blankets keep you warm as you watch seals and sea otters, and search for black bears hunting for crabs along the rocks. Don’t see a...
Save Place
4545 Blackcomb Way, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
Whistler Blackcomb receives lots of press about its big-mountain features, but the resort offers plenty of terrain for every family member and skill level. The Whistler Blackcomb Snow School, among the best in North America, is...
Save Place
The cold Arctic air has finally arrived in British Columbia when the Arctic’s icy fingers turn the bulbous, sued flesh of left over grapes upon the vine into cold sugar pearls. However, the cold arrived later than expected for those wineries...
Save Place
8010 Mons Rd, Whistler, BC V0N 1B8, Canada
Scandinave Spa, at the edge of the forest beside Lost Lake, is a Nordic–inspired spa that recommends alternating dips in the hot and cold pools, steam rooms, and brisk waterfall rinses. There are myriad ways to stitch together...
Save Place
Squamish, BC V0N 1T0, Canada
It may be a longer hike and a bit of a drive, but the Chief is 100 percent worth it: The trail offers unparalleled views of Howe Sound and the contiguous mountains of Garibaldi Provincial Park. The hike is well-marked and a suitable challenge for...
Save Place
Mt Shuksan, Washington 98244, USA
In the South of France and in South America, I've come across images of this Pacific NW peak being used as a stand-in for Switzerland. Buying breakfast food in a Peruvian supermarket, I saw a box of "Swiss Muesli" graced with the image of Mt....
Save Place
6671 Egmont Rd, Egmont, BC V0N 1N0, Canada
A post about Skookumhcuck Narrows seems like it should be focused on the amazing body of water at the end of the trail, but our timing was off and we missed the impressive ebb and flow for the day. If you're up and around the Sunshine Coast,...
Save Place
53000 East, Historic Columbia River Hwy, Bridal Veil, OR 97010, USA
Multnomah Falls is a gorgeous sight located about 45 minutes by car outside of Portland, Oregon, on the Columbia River Gorge. Several hikes of differing degrees of difficulty offer vantage points to view the falls. The sound of the rushing water...
Save Place
Marblemount, WA 98267, USA
It's about a ten-mile round-trip, but a summer hike up to Goat Lake in the Central Cascades will reward you with a glacially-colored mirror of snow-clad crags and distant waterfalls. An easy day-hike from Seattle (if you get up early), it's also...
Save Place
754 Silica Rd NW, George, WA 98848, USA
We were lucky enough to see Phish on a gorgeous August day at the Gorge Amphitheatre, which overlooks the Columbia River in central Washington. The Gorge is one of the most stunning places in the U.S. to see a show, and as the sun sets over the...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25