Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

West Coast Trip

Collected by Jana S
Save Place

Antelope Canyon

Antelope Canyon has been on my "must see" list for a very long time so you can imagine my excitement when I got there. I love how the lighting and shadows made the most interesting palette of colors hug the sexy curves of the canyon. The land...
More Details >
Save Place

Monument Valley

Oljato-Monument Valley, UT 84536, USA
Nuzzled up against theArizonaborder about 100 miles west of Four Corners are some 30 square miles of the most iconic scenery in the American West. Monument Valley is one of those places that you’ll recognize as soon as you see it, even if you’ve...
More Details >
Save Place

Horseshoe Bend

Page, AZ 86040, USA
I saw this place in so many photos before but when I got there and saw it in person it was such an overwhelming experience. Getting there is easy. You take the Interstate 89 South from Page and after 7 minutes you get to the parking lot. The road...
More Details >
Save Place

Valley of the Gods

Valley of the Gods, Utah 84531, USA
A breathtaking location, the Valley of the Gods is filled with stone pinnacles and jutting buttes that dot the mostly flat valley floor. A scenic 17-mile gravel and dirt road loops through the area and, while there are no designated campgrounds,...
More Details >
Save Place

Bluff, UT

Bluff, UT, USA
This was probably the busiest thing happening in the small town of Bluff when we visited during the off-season of October while making our way from Moab to Monument Valley. The vintage and hand-made signs created unlikely art against the Utah sky....
More Details >
Save Place

Canyonlands National Park

Utah, USA
View of Canyonlands from Mesa Arch. I placed the polarizing lens from my sunglasses over my camera to capture the details of the landscape and sky.
More Details >
Save Place

Balanced Rock

Arches Scenic Dr, Moab, UT 84532, USA
On a rain, cold day in the middle of a cross-country move, a detour to Arches National Park was well worth it. The picture doesn't quite convey it, but you can walk right up to this "balanced rock." And it's a little thrilling, a little...
More Details >
Save Place

Arches National Park

Utah, USA
Utah's famous license plate landmark, Delicate Arch, sits on the edge of a spiral rock wishing well, a massive replica of those that you throw a coin into at the mall. Hike the 1.5 miles to the rim just before sunset to watch the orange sandstone...
More Details >
Save Place

Zion National Park

Utah, USA
As its biblical name implies, Zion National Park has the appeal of a place out of time. Established on November 19, 1919, the canyon and its surrounding landscape feel like a natural temple, full of arches, hoodoos, and imposing walls, some of...
More Details >
Save Place

Neon Museum

770 Las Vegas Blvd N, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA
Reservations required—and no wonder. The tours at the Neon Museum sell out months in advance. A walk through the museum's famous "Boneyard" (where neon goes to die) is fascinating, from motel row to the first integrated casino (one that shut...
More Details >
Save Place

Fremont Street

Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV, USA
Yeah Baby! The Strip might get all the attention, but if you want the real Vegas the only place to go is Fremont St. With its enclosed light show of a ceiling, freak show of people watching, and rock 'n' roll show of live entertainers you could be...
More Details >
Save Place

Fountains of Bellagio

3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
The Fountains of Bellagio tend to be on visitors' "must see" list when they travel to Las Vegas for the very first time--and often anytime afterwards. During the holidays, these dancing fountains have a festive twist when a few classic tunes are...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

The Venetian

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
We had the fabulous opportunity to spend a week at the Venetian and here are my findings. I loved it the minute I got out of the taxi. It has an opulent front entrance, with a massive ceiling adorned with frescoes. Inside you are greeted with more...
More Details >
Save Place

Fashion Show Mall

3200 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Fashion Show Mall is one of the largest shopping areas on the Strip, and it's accessible to everyone, whereas other shopping experiences tend to teeter on the higher end. Certainly there are name brands like Louis Vutton and Tiffany & Co., but...
More Details >
Save Place

Paris Las Vegas

3655 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
There's something electrifying about catching a view of the Las Vegas Strip, lit up in all its neon glory, 46 stories above the city's streets. While there are plenty of vantage points along Las Vegas Boulevard, the scene caught from the viewing...
More Details >
Save Place

Volcano at the Mirage

3400 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
One of the best things about Las Vegas is there is actually an abundance of free activities. One of these is the Mirage volcano, which sits outside the front of the resort and can be viewed from the sidewalk. It's a great stop for those traveling...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Tips + News The Best Interactive Maps for the Latest COVID Travel Restrictions
  2. 2 Camping 13 Isolated Airbnb Cabins Where You Can Escape From the World
  3. 3 Tips + News No More 14-Day Quarantine for New York—Travelers Will Now Take COVID Tests Instead
  4. 4 Beaches 17 Beaches in Costa Rica That’ll Have You Running for Your Passport
  5. 5 Tips + News New York State Drops 14-Day Quarantine; NJ and CT Still Require It

More From AFAR

How to See Tokyo Like a Local
How to See Tokyo Like a Local
Sponsored by The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card from Chase
The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021
The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021
How Much Do Masks Really Protect You on Flights?
How Much Do Masks Really Protect You on Flights?
Travel Credit Card Matchup: Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. Amex Gold Card
Travel Credit Card Matchup: Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. Amex Gold Card