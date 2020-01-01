West Coast Trip
Collected by Jana S
Save Place
Antelope Canyon has been on my "must see" list for a very long time so you can imagine my excitement when I got there. I love how the lighting and shadows made the most interesting palette of colors hug the sexy curves of the canyon. The land...
Save Place
Oljato-Monument Valley, UT 84536, USA
Nuzzled up against theArizonaborder about 100 miles west of Four Corners are some 30 square miles of the most iconic scenery in the American West. Monument Valley is one of those places that you’ll recognize as soon as you see it, even if you’ve...
Save Place
Page, AZ 86040, USA
I saw this place in so many photos before but when I got there and saw it in person it was such an overwhelming experience. Getting there is easy. You take the Interstate 89 South from Page and after 7 minutes you get to the parking lot. The road...
Save Place
Valley of the Gods, Utah 84531, USA
A breathtaking location, the Valley of the Gods is filled with stone pinnacles and jutting buttes that dot the mostly flat valley floor. A scenic 17-mile gravel and dirt road loops through the area and, while there are no designated campgrounds,...
Save Place
Bluff, UT, USA
This was probably the busiest thing happening in the small town of Bluff when we visited during the off-season of October while making our way from Moab to Monument Valley. The vintage and hand-made signs created unlikely art against the Utah sky....
Save Place
Utah, USA
View of Canyonlands from Mesa Arch. I placed the polarizing lens from my sunglasses over my camera to capture the details of the landscape and sky.
Save Place
Arches Scenic Dr, Moab, UT 84532, USA
On a rain, cold day in the middle of a cross-country move, a detour to Arches National Park was well worth it. The picture doesn't quite convey it, but you can walk right up to this "balanced rock." And it's a little thrilling, a little...
Save Place
Utah, USA
Utah's famous license plate landmark, Delicate Arch, sits on the edge of a spiral rock wishing well, a massive replica of those that you throw a coin into at the mall. Hike the 1.5 miles to the rim just before sunset to watch the orange sandstone...
Save Place
Utah, USA
As its biblical name implies, Zion National Park has the appeal of a place out of time. Established on November 19, 1919, the canyon and its surrounding landscape feel like a natural temple, full of arches, hoodoos, and imposing walls, some of...
Save Place
770 Las Vegas Blvd N, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA
Reservations required—and no wonder. The tours at the Neon Museum sell out months in advance. A walk through the museum's famous "Boneyard" (where neon goes to die) is fascinating, from motel row to the first integrated casino (one that shut...
Save Place
Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV, USA
Yeah Baby! The Strip might get all the attention, but if you want the real Vegas the only place to go is Fremont St. With its enclosed light show of a ceiling, freak show of people watching, and rock 'n' roll show of live entertainers you could be...
Save Place
3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
The Fountains of Bellagio tend to be on visitors' "must see" list when they travel to Las Vegas for the very first time--and often anytime afterwards. During the holidays, these dancing fountains have a festive twist when a few classic tunes are...
Save Place
3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
We had the fabulous opportunity to spend a week at the Venetian and here are my findings. I loved it the minute I got out of the taxi. It has an opulent front entrance, with a massive ceiling adorned with frescoes. Inside you are greeted with more...
Save Place
3200 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Fashion Show Mall is one of the largest shopping areas on the Strip, and it's accessible to everyone, whereas other shopping experiences tend to teeter on the higher end. Certainly there are name brands like Louis Vutton and Tiffany & Co., but...
Save Place
3655 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
There's something electrifying about catching a view of the Las Vegas Strip, lit up in all its neon glory, 46 stories above the city's streets. While there are plenty of vantage points along Las Vegas Boulevard, the scene caught from the viewing...
Save Place
3400 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
One of the best things about Las Vegas is there is actually an abundance of free activities. One of these is the Mirage volcano, which sits outside the front of the resort and can be viewed from the sidewalk. It's a great stop for those traveling...
Popular Stories
- 1 Tips + News The Best Interactive Maps for the Latest COVID Travel Restrictions
- 2 Camping 13 Isolated Airbnb Cabins Where You Can Escape From the World
- 3 Tips + News No More 14-Day Quarantine for New York—Travelers Will Now Take COVID Tests Instead
- 4 Beaches 17 Beaches in Costa Rica That’ll Have You Running for Your Passport
- 5 Tips + News New York State Drops 14-Day Quarantine; NJ and CT Still Require It