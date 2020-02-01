West
Collected by Laura Masel
301 Little Ln, Sedona, AZ 86336, USA
A few minutes from the shops, galleries, and restaurants of Sedona, but tucked away along the banks of quiet-flowing Oak Creek, L’Auberge de Sedona is one of the Southwest’s most romantic hideaways. It has red-rock views, as every...
525 Boynton Canyon Rd, Sedona, AZ 86336, USA
Sitting at the entrance to a secluded red-rock canyon eight miles outside Sedona, Enchantment Resort may be the Southwest’s most visually stunning accommodation. And while the indigenous people who originally inhabited the canyon had more...
300 East Wigwam Boulevard, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340, USA
Although The Wigwam is a historic Arizona resort, with an Old Southwest look and feel, the history here has nothing to do with cowboys and Indians, but cotton and car tires. Originating in 1918 as company lodging for the Goodyear Tire & Rubber...
5532 N Palo Cristi Rd, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253, USA
The Hermosa Inn, first opened in 1936, has the kind of history that a cowboy keeps under his hat. With 43 rooms and casitas spread across six acres of Arizona desert in the upscale Phoenix suburb of Paradise Valley, the inn was originally the home...
5200 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018, USA
With its palm-lined entrance, oasis-like courtyards, and proximity to the Sky Harbor Airport, the Royal Palms draws both business and leisure travelers, especially business travelers who've managed to work a few days of leisure into their...
6850 E Main St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
A 10-minute walk from downtown Scottsdale, the Hotel Valley Ho, its name most likely inspired by the long-ago repurposed Westward Ho (once the area’s premier hotel), has the kind of riches-to-rags-to-riches story that makes the crowd hanging...
2400 E Missouri Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA
Marilyn Monroe once proclaimed that her favorite swimming pool was at the Arizona Biltmore. And Irving Berlin, obviously a person who didn’t know how to relax, is said to have written “White Christmas” while a guest at the hotel....
6000 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
This Scottsdale megaresort opened in 1988 as an Americanized vision of European style, which explains the white marble in the lobby, the mother-of-pearl tiles lining one of the pools, and the 11 Steinway pianos (including one in each of the four...
9500 Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85256, USA
Topgolf in Scottsdale is a place where professionals and beginners alike come together for a little recreation and a lot of fun. With three floors and more than 100 bays, this state-of-the-art facility is the perfect place to hang out, swing a few...
7500 E Doubletree Ranch Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85258, USA
The idea that your body has an internal clock forever synchronized with natural time is the premise behind everything at Spa Avania at the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort. The spa uses music, time-specific treatments, and a...
6902 E Greenway Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ 85254, USA
Agave, The Arizona Spa melds the healing practices of the region’s native cultures with therapies from the East, like acupuncture, Tui’ Na, and Thai massage. The spa’s signature therapies are a series of treatments that incorporate its namesake,...
7277 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
Business travelers might help keep it quiet enough during the week, but when the weekend rolls around, the W Scottsdale earns its rep as a party hotel. By day, a young, trendy, and sometimes noisy crowd hangs at Wet, the rooftop pool, keeping well...
4949 E Lincoln Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85253, USA
Confusion. I think that’s what some people feel when they first lay eyes on the Montelucia Resort & Spa. With its ornate entryways and floral squares, the resort looks more like a charming European village than an Arizona resort. But, you know...
5402 E Lincoln Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85253, USA
JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort & Spa became the brand’s first resort property in 1967. Rumored to be J. Willard Marriott’s favorite gem in his crown of hotels (hence the Camelback Inn’s name), the desert retreat drew the likes of Clark Gable and...
7555 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85258, USA
If you can imagine baseball heaven—a lush green field nestled between mountaintops and perpetual sunshine—Salt River Fields just might be what it looks like. Spring training season offers a high concentration of the best American...
7575 E Princess Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85255, USA
Opened in 1987, the relatively youthful Fairmont Scottsdale Princess may not have the history of some of its neighboring resorts, but the North Scottsdale spot—with its fountained plazas, Mexican colonial–style architecture, and 65...
4949 E Lincoln Dr, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253, USA
Joya Spa at the Omni Scottsdale is beloved by visitors and locals alike. The Moroccan-themed complex offers a wide variety of treatments, as well as day passes to the rooftop pool and hammam pools. You can indulge in a more traditional massage or...
4000 N Drinkwater Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
The Saguaro Scottsdale is among the handful of downtown Scottsdale hotels that embrace the urban Southwest vibe. Although it began life as a 1970s chain motel—evident in its blocky structure and the compactness of most rooms—this...
5700 E McDonald Dr, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253, USA
As obvious as it may sound, what sets Sanctuary apart from any other Scottsdale resort is location. Sitting on the north side of Camelback Mountain yet minutes from downtown Scottsdale, it has a balance of desert mountain isolation and easy access...
12621 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259, USA
The city’s most famous snowbird, architect Frank Lloyd Wright, spent winters at his home and architecture school in the Sonoran Desert. Taliesin West brings the horizontal lines and organic materials of Prairie School design to the desert...
The Hotel St. Francis lays claim to being Santa Fe’s oldest hotel. Rebuilt in its current location in 1924, after a fire left its predecessor completely ravaged (save the brick chimney), the property formerly known as the De Vargas Hotel...
4803 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Los Ranchos De Albuquerque, NM 87107, USA
John Gaw Meem is considered one of New Mexico’s most influential architects—and that fact alone makes this ranch, designed in 1932 by the so-called Father of Santa Fe style, worth a visit. But Meem isn’t the only big name...
113 Washington Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
You’d never know that this pueblo-luxe hotel was once the town penitentiary. It’s a credit to Rosewood Hotels & Resorts that the hotel group chose to renovate the existing structure rather than level it and start from scratch. And,...
1297 Bishops Lodge Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87506, USA
This property will reopen from renovations in spring 2019.
The brainchild of miner James Thorpe, who bought the property in 1918 and also gave the property its name, Bishop’s Lodge lays claim to being New Mexico’s very first resort. And...
198 NM-592, Santa Fe, NM 87506, USA
Combining the service of the Four Seasons, which took over the property in 2012, with a Santa Fe vibe—albeit a contemporary take on Southwestern style—this hotel manages to feel luxurious without sacrificing authenticity. Its location,...
5061 Antelope Jct, Farmington, NM 87402, USA
Carved into cliffs of Ojo Alamo sandstone, this unconventional hideaway was originally intended to be an office for geologist (and owner) Bruce Black. Now, it’s the perfect place for adventurous travelers to engage in Flintstonian fantasies....
150 E De Vargas St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
While many area hotels offer a subtle interpretation of Southwestern design (adobe walls, kiva fireplaces, local art), there’s nothing understated about the Inn at the Five Graces. The inn is a showcase for designers Ira and Sylvia...
