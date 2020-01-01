Weekend Trip: Mendocino County
1141 N Main St, Fort Bragg, CA 95437, USA
Residents of misty, moody Ft. Bragg used to throw their garbage from the cliffs above this beach. Entire cars, thrown into the surf. Then they cleaned it up. Decades later, what remains is just a pretty beach and a seemingly endless amount of...
Fort Bragg, CA 95437, USA
And what did we eat at The Q, the downhome but culinarily upscale barbecue shack near Noyo Harbor in Fort Bragg? Delicious pulled pork, onion rings, and cole slaw (not shown), and this generous serving of super tender brisket with sides of sweet...
Whitethorn, CA 95589, USA
This is some of the finest, most remote backpacking in northern California.
Its stunning.
8211 North, CA-1, Little River, CA 95456, USA
Llamas seem to be popular in Mendocino County, but on a recent visit we saw none lovelier than those roaming the spacious grounds around the Glendeven Inn, a rural B&B in Little River, with a wine bar, farm-to-table dinners, and ocean views. This...
POB 487, 44850 Comptche Ukiah Rd, Mendocino, CA 95460, USA
The terraced organic garden that steps down the hillside in front of the Stanford Inn (above Mendocino Bay) provides some of the vegetables and herbs for the innovative cuisine in the hotel's Ravens' Restaurant. A stroll through the farm, with a...
42401 CA-1, Gualala, CA 95445, USA
Gualala Point has 195 acres of forest land and coastline. We made a long loop from where we parked just off hwy 1 past some campgrounds and then hiked back over 1 and along the Gualala River. It's not a long hike and the trail is mostly flat, with...
17700 Boonville Rd, Boonville, CA 95415, USA
Saddle up to the copper-topped bar in the Tap Room and order a few of the solar-powered brews from this microbrewery's selection. The Boont Amber is the staple, but surprise yourself with the seasonal brews of Winter and Summer Solstice or a...
Russian Gulch State Park, California 95460, USA
The Russian Gulch State Park may have the perfect forest hike: A seven mile loop to a 35-foot waterfall through new growth redwood forests. Start at the beach parking lot and take the Fern Grove trail to the waterfall. Then, loop back on the North...
