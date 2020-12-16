Weekend in Lucerne
Collected by Charissa Fay , AFAR Ambassador
Lucerne, Switzerland
The Lucerne Fest (Old Town Festival) is a one-day annual celebration that takes place in June. Local bands and artists perform to enthusiastic locals and tourists in the village squares, along the lake, and next to the River Reuss. Drinks - mostly...
St. Leodegarstrasse 2, 6006 Luzern, Switzerland
Bed & Table Home Interior is a warm, enticing store with an overwhelming selection of pretty home decor items. Located in the heart of Lucerne on the lakefront, the large, light-filled store sells beautiful items for all areas of your home. Bed &...
Pilatusstrasse 15, 6002 Luzern, Switzerland
When my family of four (two kids ages 10 and 13) visited Lucerne for a long weekend, we stayed at the Renaissance. The hotel is in a great location on a bustling, somewhat French-feeling boulevard just a few minutes' walk from the train station...
Stadthofstrasse 14, 6006 Luzern, Switzerland
Hotel Hofgarten is a warm, welcoming establishment housed in one of Lucerne's oldest manor houses. From the outside, the restaurant looks like a casual pub, but the minute you enter, you sense the elegance housed inside. The space is light and...
Denkmalstrasse 4, 6002 Luzern, Switzerland
I was forewarned that this monument to the slain Swiss soldiers killed in France was deeply moving, and that Mark Twain had called it "the saddest and most moving piece of rock in the world." I still wasn't prepared for how heartwrenching it was....
Schweizerhofquai 2, 6004 Luzern, Switzerland
Max Chocolatier, a boutique chocolate shop in the heart of Lucerne, creates exquisite hand-made chocolate that is meant to be savored. The store is located on a high-end shopping street near the lake. While I normally don't gravitate to "fancy"...
Reusssteg 9, 6003 Luzern, Switzerland
Restaurant Nix's is located directly on the lakefront in Lucerne in a historic building that dates back to the 16th century. Featuring Continental cuisine with an Austrian influence, Nix's prides itself on fresh, local ingredients and seasonal...
Lucerne, Switzerland
The best pretzels I ever ate were not in New York City (my hometown) or Germany (where they are practically a national food). The best pretzels were in.....Switzerland. Switzerland's "bretzels" are soft, twisted rolls of bread - paper-thin,...
Lucerne, Switzerland
Lucerne's well-preserved Medieval city walls date from the 13th century. The historic fortifications are accessible to the public and provide a broad view of Lake Lucerne, the old town, and the Swiss Alps in the distance. There are nine towers,...
