Waterway Wonder: Rivers Around the World
Collected by Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert
Luxor City, Luxor, Luxor Governorate, Egypt
The Nile is the heart and arteries of Egypt. There are many options to ride along the longest river in the world's current, but to get close to El Nil, take an overnight trip on a traditional Felucca. It's an easy and lazy ride down the river past...
In the summer, San Francisco is cold. Gray and Cold. Drive one hour outside the city and you'll find 100+ degree temperatures. When sun and a little adventure is what you're craving, try a whitewater rafting trip on the American River. Part of the...
FDR Dr, New York, NY 10009, USA
Work days in the 'concrete jungle' are hectic. Long hours are spent indoors, sitting at desks. It's easy to forget that we live on an island. The East River Walk, beginning at 34th street and the FDR, is where I go to get away from the hustle and...
River Tiber, Italy
Rome is one of my favorite cities and I never tire of the architecture and the beauty.
Page, AZ 86040, USA
I saw this place in so many photos before but when I got there and saw it in person it was such an overwhelming experience. Getting there is easy. You take the Interstate 89 South from Page and after 7 minutes you get to the parking lot. The road...
53000 East, Historic Columbia River Hwy, Bridal Veil, OR 97010, USA
Multnomah Falls is a gorgeous sight located about 45 minutes by car outside of Portland, Oregon, on the Columbia River Gorge. Several hikes of differing degrees of difficulty offer vantage points to view the falls. The sound of the rushing water...
Prinzregentenstraße, 80538 München, Germany
It takes some German engineering to surf in land-locked Bavaria. But endless rides are possible on the Eisbach wave, a man-made, standing curl in the middle of a narrow artificial stream that runs through the English Garden. It has drawn both...
It is easy to get into the flow here, especially with a day trip down the Wailua River on Kauai's north shore. I booked a day trip with Kayak Kauai for a guided tour to the Secret Waterfall (known to locals as Uluwehi Falls). We launched in Kapa’a...
Urubamba, Peru
Anyone can go to one of the markets selling woven alpaca goods to tourists—Urubamba is the farmers’ market where locals buy their groceries, the biggest of its kind in the Sacred Valley. On any given day, stalls sell fresh...
Tatai, Cambodia
I hadn’t been awake for longer than a minute. I peeled back the tarp door to my room, walked out onto my deck, and leapt. It was an abrupt but purifying way to start the day. The cool, brackish water instantly defogged my mind, and my eyes...
Abtal El Tahrir, Street, شياخة ثالثة، اول اسوان، أسوان 81511, Egypt
It was from the verandah of the British colonial Cataract Hotel where Agatha Christie started work on her classic tome “Death on the Nile.” Originally built in 1899 by Thomas Cook to house European travelers, the hotel has welcomed some of the...
Perfume River, Thua Thien Hue, Vietnam
Hue is my favorite place to soak up late afternoon colors and enjoy an evening wandering the local streets, in all of Vietnam. Hue is located in central Vietnam on the banks of the Perfume River, just a few miles inland from the South China Sea....
Porto, Portugal
At the mouth of the Douro River, the medieval city of Porto, Portugal, is undergoing an architectural renaissance. Old World icons, such as the baroque Torre dos Clérigos bell tower that helped the city earn UNESCO status in 1996, contrast with...
