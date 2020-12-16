Watch City Waltham
Eleven miles outside of Boston, Waltham’s easy access makes it ideal for travelers. Culturally diverse, the city is well represented in the myriad of ethnic restaurants; historically important, the architecture gives insight into the lives of wealthy industrialists.
315 Moody St, Waltham, MA 02453, USA
I can never get enough of India, and this market is almost enough to satisfy me in between trips. Loaded with enough exotic fruits and vegetables to feed a small army, this is the place to come when you need a hit of Mumbai. Indian families fill...
154 Moody St, Waltham, MA 02453, USA
Hidden in the heart of Waltham's old factory buildings, this small, specialty museum houses early machinery from the textile, watch, auto, and printing industry. Adults will appreciate the rich historical details. Kids will love working the foot...
487 Moody St, Waltham, MA 02453, USA
Scones, high tea, finger sandwiches and crumpets. You might believe you've stepped into a quaint tearoom in England as you enter this welcoming spot. A gathering of friends, a bridal shower or just a rejuvenating afternoon respite, there is a...
51 Sandy Pond Rd, Lincoln, MA 01773, USA
The DeCordova Gift Store features a highly curated collection of gifts in the fine craft category. Don't miss the artist of the month, along with a terrific selection for kids toys, games, and books. Artisan jewelry, housewares, and art supplies...
240 Moody St, Waltham, MA 02453, USA
Standing aloof in county Kerry, this Skellig Islands-namesake feels like an authentic Irish pub. Offering well over 20 selections of both draught and bottled beer, this is a great spot to hang with friends, or kick back after work.
241 Wellesley St, Weston, MA 02493, USA
Stamps are a reflection of human history. They record important moments in time and mirror a country's hopes for the future. The Spellman Museum is a center of learning and activities for people of all ages. Children can be introduced to the hobby...
Elm St, Waltham, MA 02453, USA
Bostonians are lucky to have much of the banks of the Charles River lined with paths to enjoy the area. In Waltham, there is a trail that runs through green leafy areas, with man-made bridges crossing back and forth across the water. Joggers,...
2401 Commonwealth Avenue, Auburndale, MA 02466, USA
Opportunities for outdoor water activities are many here. Kayak, paddle board, canoes, paddle boats, and rowboats are available. This location on the Charles River offers 6 miles of flat water from Newton Lower Falls to the Moody St. Dam in...
437 Moody St, Waltham, MA 02453, USA
Shopping on Moody Street reflects the ethnic diversity of the city of Waltham. Up and down the eight-block strip, you can find a wide selection of shops carrying clothing, objects, accessories and food products from the four corners of the globe....
549 Lincoln St, Waltham, MA 02451, USA
Originally begun as a farm stand, this local landmark is a Reader's Choice award winning sandwich spot with excellent salads and soups. Although the Coffee Oreo ice cream sealed the deal for me, smoothies and sundaes are other options. Have you...
487 Moody St, Waltham, MA 02453, USA
At the Tea Leaf, you will find so many varieties of tea perhaps your head will be spinning. If it isn't here, the charming owner, Sally Collura, will order it for you. In addition, their in-house brand offers a unique opportunity to try a tea you...
28 Beaver Pond Rd, Lincoln, MA 01773, USA
When traveling, it's fun to seek out local producers and support the surrounding economy. What a surprise to find a vintner in my own back yard. Kip Kumler, the owner of Turtle Creek Winery, is happy to call himself a 'garagiste,' a term given to...
119 School St, Waltham, MA 02452, USA
On Saturdays, get yourself over to the Farmers' Market. Now in its 23rd season, you'll find locally produced foods and crafts, along with produce from farms in the area. Load up on picnic ingredients (local wine from Turtle Creek Vineyards, bread,...
1395 Main St, Waltham, MA 02451, USA
Wondering where all the great finds were the last time you visited the Brimfield Antiques Market or another favorite vintage show? I think the buyer for Darby Road must have gotten there before me. His store is filled with wonderful finds from...
367 Moody St, Waltham, MA 02453, USA
Since 1995, Lizzy's has served up creamy delights, thanks to an entrepreneur that left corporate life to follow his dream. Using the finest of ingredients, the creative flavor combinations: Chocolate Orgy, Columbian Avalanche and Mocha Chocolate...
388 Moody St, Waltham, MA 02453, USA
Sharing food with friends or a loved one is a perfect dining experience for me. Take yourself to Spain and enjoy the experience of a long-standing tradition combined with the spirit of colonial South America. Sip sangria at the bar and then enjoy...
455 Totten Pond Rd, Waltham, MA 02451, USA
Did their tagline get your attention? This is a restaurant focused on obtaining fresh and sustainably sourced seafood that can stand alone on its own flavor. The menu has much more than just fish, so carnivores in the group will be happy too....
208 S Great Rd, Lincoln, MA 01773, USA
I am one of many people who harbor a secret fantasy about living and working on a farm. This is the chance for you and your family to experience it first hand, complete with pigs, sheep, horses and cows. Explore nature, hiking trails, birding and...
Waltham, MA, USA
Kefi's Kitchen is a food truck that offers yummy selections with a Middle Eastern twist. Tunisian tuna, chopped Middle Eastern Salad and falafel are a few of the tasty lunches made with the freshest of ingredients. Soups are seasonal, depending on...
256 Moody St, Waltham, MA 02453, USA
Watch City covers all the bases when it comes to craft beers. They have an impressive international selection of ales and stouts, as well as their own flagship stout, ale and IPA. Malt, hops, toasty, caramel—they speak the language here. The menu...
617 Lexington St, Waltham, MA 02452, USA
Don't let the meager exterior of the Reagle Music Theatre fool you. This production company has a lot to offer. They seem to get the right mix of professional actors and members of the community. The performances will have you toe tapping in no...
437 Moody St, Waltham, MA 02453, USA
The Outer Limits has to be one of the best comic book stores around. Although not a connoisseur myself, I couldn't help but notice the fun both adults and kids were having searching thru the extensive collection. I almost felt like I was in a...
100 Felton St, Waltham, MA 02453, USA
If you like the thrill of the search when antique/vintage shopping, this is a great spot to spend some time. A group of dealers have filled a warehouse space—every nook and cranny available—with everything from antique toys, to tools and old...
100 Robert Treat Paine Dr, Waltham, MA 02452, USA
Social reformer Robert Treat Paine collaborated with two visionaries to create his culturally and environmentally sensitive country estate, Stonehurst. Pack a picnic with the family and download the interactive treasure hunt about the three giants...
185 Lyman St, Waltham, MA 02452, USA
To get a taste of how wealthy Bostonians once lived, visit the beautiful Lyman Estate mansion, built in 1793. The thirty-seven acres of lawns and gardens offer lush green space right in the city and scheduled tours on the third Saturday of the...
504 Main St, Waltham, MA 02452, USA
Regularly rated among Zagat's top restaurants in Boston, this is a dining experience that will transport you to Italy. Their authentic Neapolitan cooking is only part of the evening. A rural Italian dining space, filled with antiques from the area...
507 Main St, Waltham, MA 02452, USA
You might recognize this restaurant from the 2013 movie Labor Day. Enter Wilson's Diner, and you've stepped back in time. Built in 1949 by the Worcester Lunch Car Company, it is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Early risers:...
211 Moody St, Waltham, MA 02453, USA
Family fun is on the menu here—Margaritas offers Mexican cuisine with a seasonal twist. Fish tacos with flavorful slaws, and coconut shrimp salad are two favorites on the menu. Combine that with patio dining, filled with umbrellas and a view of...
