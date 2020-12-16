Washington National Harbor with Friends
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Not far from the heart of Washington, D.C., Washington National Harbor offers the best of both worlds—quick access to the nation's capital, and a small-town feel that allows for easy escapes into nature along the Potomac.
140 National Plaza, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA
Located steps from the waterfront in National Harbor, Crab Cake Cafe glorifies its namesake crustacean. The restaurant serves six signature crab cake sandwiches—all made with jumbo lump meat—in addition to Maryland crab soup and crab melts. For a...
199 Fleet St, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA
Public House serves traditional brunch classics—with a twist—seven days a week. Inventive plates include cheese steak spring rolls stuffed with rib-eye steak and chipotle peppers, and the Maryland crab cake Benedict. For something on the sweeter...
172 Fleet St, National Harbor, MD 20745, USA
Let loose at Bobby McKey's two-level dueling piano bar at the National Harbor, and become part of the show by shouting out requests and singing along. The talented players pound out the classics and pop hits throughout the night, while the rowdy...
108 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA
Elevation Burger is a great alternative to the traditional fast food chain. The philosophy here is that ingredients matter. The company sources patties that are 100% USDA-certified organic, grass-fed and free-range and French fries are cooked in...
150 National Plaza, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA
Whether you’re five or fifty-five, you’ll love the Peeps & Co store. You’ll start smiling before you enter the store—there’s a bright yellow VW with a giant yellow Peep on top, parked out front. Stop for a quick photo op. Once inside, the kid in...
180 American Way, National Harbor, MD 20745, USA
If you’re staying at National Harbor and you’re looking for a different kind of dining experience, consider a picnic along the waterfront. Head to neighborhood market, Potomac Gourmet Market to get all food and drink items you need. This upscale...
140 American Way, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA
ArtCraft is a local store that sells unique treasures handmade by American artisans. The colorful space is full of whimsical vignettes composed of furniture, accessories, jewelry and arts. It's a great place to buy gifts for friends or grab a...
National Harbor, Fort Washington, MD 20745, USA
The National Harbor Marina is a great place to stroll and enjoy views of the Potomac River. The piers are lined with benches and Adirondack chairs that are perfect for relaxing. At the very end of the East Pier is a viewer that overlooks the...
171 American Way, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA
Art Whino is one of the few galleries near D.C. dedicated to showcasing underground artwork from all over the world. The shop also stocks an interesting collection of illustrated skateboard decks, vinyl toys and books and sells its merchandise at...
151 American Way, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA
If you’re staying at National Harbor and you’re looking for a casual yet classy dining spot, then Thai Pavilion is the place for you. Enter through a pair of ornately carved, heavy metal doors. Inside, the restaurant boasts an elegant décor and...
325 Cameron St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
I have to start out by stating that the clothes and jewelry at Gossypia are not what I would ordinarily consider my style but their loose-fitting cotton shirts do appeal to me; they are perfect for travel, especially to hot, humid places....
Fort Washington, MD 20745, USA
Undoubtedly, the heart of National Harbor is its marina and waterfront. You’ll likely spend time here so check out the options. Here is where you can board a water taxi to go over to Alexandria, VA or further afar to Mount Vernon and even...
