Washington National Harbor for Families

Not far from the heart of Washington, D.C., Washington National Harbor offers the best of both worlds—quick access to the nation's capital, and a small-town feel that allows for easy escapes into nature along the Potomac.
151 St George Blvd, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA
The National Children's Museum is a fun place to spark the imagination of young kids. The museum is full of interactive exhibits designed to help children learn about the world around them. The Map Zone and World Cultures areas are of particularly...
6411 Oxon Hill Rd, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA
The rolling green expanse of Oxon Cove Park transports you from city to countryside in a matter of minutes. Here you can experience rural life as it once was and see how it's changed over time—from a plantation home during the War of 1812, to a...
171 American Way, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA
Art Whino is one of the few galleries near D.C. dedicated to showcasing underground artwork from all over the world. The shop also stocks an interesting collection of illustrated skateboard decks, vinyl toys and books and sells its merchandise at...
151 American Way, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA
If you’re staying at National Harbor and you’re looking for a casual yet classy dining spot, then Thai Pavilion is the place for you. Enter through a pair of ornately carved, heavy metal doors. Inside, the restaurant boasts an elegant décor and...
137 National Plaza, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA
I love merry-go-rounds. In this day and age, when everything is fast, faster and fastest, this slow ride is a throwback to a simpler time in family entertainment. Reminds me of my happy childhood. Located on the edge of the Potomac River, the...
150 American Way, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA
Mayorga is a local coffee chain that roasts its coffee in nearby Rockville, Maryland. The company's founder, Martin Mayorga, was born in Nicaragua and developed his business with a focus on sustainable practices and personal collaboration between...
8405-F Richmond Hwy, Alexandria, VA 22309, USA
An exceptional experience awaits you beyond the doors of this magnificent Colonial, located on a hill on the banks of the Potomac River. Situated on 8,000 beautifully landscaped acres, the home exudes the style and opulence worthy of a true...
National Harbor, Fort Washington, MD 20745, USA
The National Harbor Marina is a great place to stroll and enjoy views of the Potomac River. The piers are lined with benches and Adirondack chairs that are perfect for relaxing. At the very end of the East Pier is a viewer that overlooks the...
Fleet St, Fort Washington, MD 20745, USA
For some authentic, wholesome comfort food, check out the Puddin' booth at the American Market at National Harbor on Saturdays. The brown butter bourbon bread pudding puts a smile on people's face as well as the shrimp and grits, and sausage...
150 National Plaza, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA
Whether you’re five or fifty-five, you’ll love the Peeps & Co store. You’ll start smiling before you enter the store—there’s a bright yellow VW with a giant yellow Peep on top, parked out front. Stop for a quick photo op. Once inside, the kid in...
152 National Plaza, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA
It’s been a long day of work at National Harbor and you’re tired. Your stomach is growling all sorts of nasty sounds telling you it needs to be fed but all you want to do is get into your pajamas and watch TV. What to do to quell the 'growlies?'...
