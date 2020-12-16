Washington National Harbor for Couples
Not far from the heart of Washington, D.C., Washington National Harbor offers the best of both worlds—quick access to the nation's capital, and a small-town feel that allows for easy escapes into nature along the Potomac.
Marvel at Washington, D.C.’s iconic skyline from the Capital Wheel. Located on National Harbor’s waterfront, the 180-foot observation wheel is the only one of its kind in the northeast United States. Bring the whole family or a gang of friends: up...
Thanks to its upscale, authentic fare, Rosa Mexicano was named a top Mexican restaurant in Washington, D.C., by Zagat. The chic dining destination, which is decorated with folk art masks, wood carvings, and rich colors, overlooks the Potomac River...
For a solitary walk through history overlooking the Potomac River, stroll the two-mile trail around Fort Foote Park. Originally fortified to defend D.C. during the Civil War, it is now a National Park site, with woodlands to explore and ruins to...
Imagine that Hemingway and Hepburn had a love child born in a Paris flea market—her name would be Coco Blanca. This lifestyle boutique at National Harbor presents an eclectic mix of furniture, accessories, jewelry, clothing, linens, and gifts all...
Bond 45 at National Harbor is an offshoot of the restaurant by the same name located in Manhattan. When you enter in, you’re greeted by a richly decorated yet warm and cozy place. Bond 45’s menu offers a wide variety of high quality Italian steaks...
When you enter Capital Teas, the first thing that hits you is a sweet scent. It’s not the scent of perfume, but rather the bouquet from teas. Soon enough your eyes will wander over to the wall, lined with glass jars filled with tea. You would...
Customers at Cakelove are greeted by a giant sign that proudly states, "Nothing is fat-free!" I love a shop that gives me permission to indulge. I don't feel so bad knowing that everything here is baked from scratch daily with fresh, quality...
The National Harbor Marina is a great place to stroll and enjoy views of the Potomac River. The piers are lined with benches and Adirondack chairs that are perfect for relaxing. At the very end of the East Pier is a viewer that overlooks the...
I love public art and one of my favorites is “The Awakening,” which was created by the famed American sculptor, J. Seward Johnson, Jr. The Awakening is an iconic sculpture was originally installed by the artist at Hains Point in Washington, D.C.,...
Looking for a fun shopping experience? You need look no further than Hats in the Belfry. This iconic Washington, D.C. store, with its funky, memorable name, now has a branch in National Harbor. The small store is bright and airy even though it’s...
The Tasting Room is the sleek place to go to experience good wine and music at night by the waterfront. Thirty-six wines are available for self-serve tastings with a feature on those from the local Boxwood Winery in Middleburg, Virginia. The...
It’s been a long day of work at National Harbor and you’re tired. Your stomach is growling all sorts of nasty sounds telling you it needs to be fed but all you want to do is get into your pajamas and watch TV. What to do to quell the 'growlies?'...
