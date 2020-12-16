Washington National Harbor for Anyone
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Not far from the heart of Washington, D.C., Washington National Harbor offers the best of both worlds—quick access to the nation's capital, and a small-town feel that allows for easy escapes into nature along the Potomac.
Save Place
6800 Oxon Hill Rd, National Harbor, MD 20745, USA
For a day of shopping and bargain hunting, head to Tanger Outlets. You can browse more than 85 shops, including factory stores for J.Crew, Nike, Banana Republic, and Ralph Lauren. If you’re looking for a unique gift, peruse the chic accessories at...
Save Place
9750 Meadowlark Gardens Ct, Vienna, VA 22182, USA
A diverse collection of plant life come together at the Meadowlark Botanical Gardens. Explore well-groomed ornamental plant displays, delicate gazebos, indoor tropical plants, and wild native foliage across their 95-acre gardens. In every aspect...
Save Place
186 Fleet St, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA
Cadillac Ranch makes it easy to unwind and let loose. The sports bar and grill boasts a mechanical bull, flat-screen TVs, and a soundtrack of pop and rock hits. Weekday happy hours get the party started with discounted tacos, flatbreads, and...
Save Place
171 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA
Sauciety serves great grilled foods with a delicious selection of dips and dressings. Chutney doesn't come with your typical American meal, but here you'll find a few unexpected flavors that go perfectly with each dish. The restaurant itself, in...
Save Place
National Harbor, Fort Washington, MD 20745, USA
The National Harbor Marina is a great place to stroll and enjoy views of the Potomac River. The piers are lined with benches and Adirondack chairs that are perfect for relaxing. At the very end of the East Pier is a viewer that overlooks the...
Save Place
172 Fleet St, National Harbor, MD 20745, USA
Let loose at Bobby McKey's two-level dueling piano bar at the National Harbor, and become part of the show by shouting out requests and singing along. The talented players pound out the classics and pop hits throughout the night, while the rowdy...
Save Place
108 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA
Elevation Burger is a great alternative to the traditional fast food chain. The philosophy here is that ingredients matter. The company sources patties that are 100% USDA-certified organic, grass-fed and free-range and French fries are cooked in...
Save Place
140 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA
Looking for a fun shopping experience? You need look no further than Hats in the Belfry. This iconic Washington, D.C. store, with its funky, memorable name, now has a branch in National Harbor. The small store is bright and airy even though it’s...
Save Place
152 National Plaza, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA
It’s been a long day of work at National Harbor and you’re tired. Your stomach is growling all sorts of nasty sounds telling you it needs to be fed but all you want to do is get into your pajamas and watch TV. What to do to quell the 'growlies?'...
Save Place
American Way, Fort Washington, MD 20745, USA
If you’re in National Harbor from May to October, you’re in for a treat that you would only ordinarily find in a city or town—an open air market. On Saturdays, from 10am-4pm, American Way is transformed into a pedestrian only thoroughfare that’s...
Save Place
150 American Way, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA
Mayorga is a local coffee chain that roasts its coffee in nearby Rockville, Maryland. The company's founder, Martin Mayorga, was born in Nicaragua and developed his business with a focus on sustainable practices and personal collaboration between...
Save Place
The Peeps store by the marina has a Mike and Ike bar that invokes childhood memories of getting hyper off candy with your friends. The bar has Mike and Ike candies in every imaginable flavor that can be mixed and matched and bought in bulk. It's a...
Save Place
180B Waterfront St, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA
S.O.A.P. is the kind of place that I can’t help but pick up and sniff everything or dab sample lotions on every part of my hands and arms. I enjoy my shopping experience so much that I completely forget what I’ve applied to myself and I usually...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25