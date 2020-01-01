Washington DC City Center
Collected by Kim Fortson , AFAR Contributor
3101 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20016, USA
The Washington National Cathedral stands high over D.C. as a beacon of faith for the nation. The impressive Gothic architecture evokes comparisons to Notre-Dame (despite being built more than half a millennium later). Flying buttresses, spires,...
N Fillmore St, Arlington, VA 22201, USA
Artisan Confections is a chocolate shop in the nearby D.C. suburb of Arlington, Virginia. It sells quality crafted chocolates made on location. I enjoyed one of its delicious monthly classes with lessons on the background of chocolate and hands-on...
700 L'Enfant Plaza SW, Washington, DC 20024, USA
Aside from fictional spies like James Bond, Jason Bourne, and Austin Powers, few of us know much about the world of espionage and that’s probably very deliberate. After all, you can’t expect any good spy to be giving away their trade...
8th St NW & F St NW, Washington, DC 20001, USA
An undulating steel and glass canopy wows visitors who enter the Kogod Courtyard. Inside you'll find diners from the museum's café, tourists soaking their weary feet in the shallow fountain running across the space, and students taking...
17th & Corcoran St NW, Washington, DC 20009, USA
D.C. offers a lot of choices for getting about the city. If you are cyclist, consider renting a bicycle to supplement travel by public transportation. Not only is it cheaper than Metro (either subway or bus) and cab fare, but also you’ll avoid the...
701 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001, USA
In the heart of D.C.'s Penn Quarter, Zaytinya serves up a variety of tapas inspired by traditional dishes from Greece, Lebanon, and Turkey. It also has a selection of wines from such Eastern Mediterranean countries and seasonally serves a hot tea...
16th St NW &, W St NW, Washington, DC 20009, USA
Once an encampment for Union troops during the Civil War, 12-acre Meridian Hill Park is now a central gathering space for friends and fitness enthusiasts. Running groups, yoga classes, and personal training sessions all meet at this urban hilltop...
700 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20408, USA
If you're a history buff, then you'll want to visit the U.S. National Archives in Washington, D.C. The Archives houses the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the Declaration of Independence. The Archives also have a large online database,...
1743 L St NW, Washington, DC 20036, USA
It’s your last day in D.C. and you haven’t picked up a “thank you” gift for your lovely Aunt Julee. I know your Aunt Julee well, and I can tell you that the White House snow globe that you were hoping to pick up at the...
555 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20001, USA
The Newseum is an interactive, ever-evolving tribute to our First Amendment freedoms of religion, speech, press, assembly, and petition. Powerful exhibits such as eight sections of the Berlin Wall (the largest display outside Germany) provide...
First St SE, Washington, DC 20004, USA
The U.S. Capitol Building is the epicenter of all D.C. political action—this is where the country's most important battles are fought. Home to the House of Representatives and the Senate's meeting chambers for more than two centuries, it's...
Washington D.C. is full of taxis, but there will be times when either you don’t feel like standing on the curb and hailing one down (like in a thundering rainstorm) or it’s the wee early hours of the morning and there’s not a cab in sight. In...
225 7th St SE, Washington, DC 20003, USA
The Eastern Market, now a National Historic Landmark, opened in 1873 to serve the Capitol Hill neighborhood (an 1805 version, located down by the Navy Yard, was a casualty of the War of 1812). The brick market hall, packed with butchers, bakers,...
Constitution Ave NW, Washington, DC 20565, USA
With two buildings and a sculpture garden, the National Gallery of Art is a treasure-filled trifecta where each person’s gems will only be uncovered through an immersive day (or more) of cultural exploration. The West Building is a...
4th St SW & Independence Ave SW, Washington, DC 20560, USA
During three years of living in Washington, D.C., I made it my mission to visit as many museums as I could, and the National Museum of the American Indian quickly won me over. I was greeted by a live dance performance and welcomed into a circular...
555 8th St NW, Washington, DC 20004, USA
Poste Brasserie is known for many things, from its Poste Roast and its outdoor garden with weekday happy hours, to its Sunday brunch with a full Bloody Mary bar. We were given the choice of regular or bacon-infused vodka. Of course I chose bacon,...
520 Tingey St SE, Washington, DC 20003, USA
"Ready!" I grip the bar tightly and lean forward. "Set!" I bend my knees and my heart starts racing. "HUP!" Before I have time for doubts, I take a deep breath, and jump off the platform. The next 40 seconds are a pure adrenaline rush as I soar...
1725 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036, USA
Few local D.C. residents know about St. Matthews Cathedral, and I would really be surprised if any visitors to D.C. knew about it, since it’s the National Cathedral that gets the mention in the guidebooks. That’s too bad, really, because this tiny...
822 E St NW, Washington, DC 20004, USA
We stumbled upon this gem of a restaurant on our most recent trip to Washington, D.C. Look for the sign, and then follow the stairs as they descend below grade to the cozy enclave, designed by Chef Aaron McCloud, to meet your dining desires. Jazz...
1234 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Drawing on the concept of a Hakata Ramen shop, where he worked in for a year in Taipei, Taiwan, chef-owner Erik Bruner-Yang has made Toki one of the coolest additions to the emerging H Street scene in northeast Washington, D.C. Edgy, hip, scruffy,...
101 Independence Ave SE, Washington, DC 20540, USA
Established in 1800, the Library of Congress is the oldest federal institution in the United States. The library was destroyed by British troops just 14 years after its conception, and Congress used Thomas Jefferson’s collection of 6,487 volumes...
1309 5th St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Union Market is the perfect D.C. destination if you're searching for a weekend brunch spot, craving a snack on your way to visit the Capitol, or, you know, hungry. Oyster bar, bakery, taqueria, soda shop, sandwich shop, Korean taco grill—all...
746 6th St NW, Washington, DC 20001, USA
I don’t get down to the Penn Quarter/Chinatown neighborhood of Washington, D.C. very often, but the last couple times I’ve been, it’s been well past my regular dinner hour and I was hungry! Being of Chinese descent, I am ordinarily very picky...
400 8th St NW, Washington, DC 20004, USA
From the hilltop of the U.S. Capitol to the riverfront behind the Lincoln Memorial, the National Mall is “America’s Front Yard.” Lined with museums and accented by monuments and memorials, the 1.9-mile stretch of green space is also a destination...
National Harbor, Fort Washington, MD 20745, USA
The National Harbor Marina is a great place to stroll and enjoy views of the Potomac River. The piers are lined with benches and Adirondack chairs that are perfect for relaxing. At the very end of the East Pier is a viewer that overlooks the...
1517 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036, USA
One of Washington's most beloved independent bookstores, Kramerbooks & Afterwords Café is just as much a D.C. institution as the city's historic monuments. Opened in 1976, Kramerbooks was the first bookstore/café in the United...
4798 Western Ave NW, Bethesda, MD 20816, USA
As a licensed guide for Washington, D.C., I've often been asked what the oldest monument in the city is. Well, may I present to you one of 40 sandstone monuments, and also the oldest in the U.S. Dubbed the Boundary Stones, they were placed in 1791...
500 17th St NW, Washington, DC 20006, USA
Located in the atrium of the Corcoran Gallery of Art is a casual café that is owned and operated by celebrated chef Todd Gray, who is better known for the elegant and composed meals that he serves up at his flagship restaurant, Equinox, than...
No trip to D.C. is complete without ordering the district's signature dish, the half-smoke. And while many restaurants serve it, there’s only one worthy of your order: Ben’s Chili Bowl. The popular landmark diner has been feeding the...
If you go to the Valero gas station at the corner of 14th and U St. NW, you’ll be in for a pleasant surprise when you enter the adjacent store. There is food and drink for sale, but not your typical U.S. gas station fare—no chips or Slim Jims or...
657 C St SE, Washington, DC 20003, USA
Capitol Hill Books looks more like a hoarder's basement than a bookstore. It's not the best place to pick up the latest bestseller, but it is exceptional for its collection of rare books, as well as its snarky, not-so-subtle opinions about various...
429 L'Enfant Plaza SW, Washington, DC 20024, USA
It's best to follow these lunches on wheels on Twitter, but usually you'll find them lined up near the L'Enfant Plaza Metro Station in southwest D.C., McPherson Square, Franklin Park, and Farragut Square all in northwest D.C. Popular ones include...
1370 Park Rd NW, Washington, DC 20010, USA
Simply put, you must go here. Sticky Fingers has the craziest bakery, breakfast, brunch, and lunch menu that you have ever seen. And, the best part is that it's all vegan, but you can't even tell! I would challenge anyone, from vegetarian to...
511 10th St NW, Washington, DC 20004, USA
No theater in America has had a more tragic history than Ford's. During an April 14, 1865, performance, 26-year-old stage actor John Wilkes Booth shot President Abraham Lincoln as he sat in the flag-draped presidential box. Shuttered for nearly a...