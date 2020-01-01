Washington, D.C.
1426 H St NW, Washington, DC 20005, USA
Want a place to grab a great, I mean really great, sandwich instead of a hotdog from a food truck? Then look no further than WTF. The acronym stands for Woodward Takeout Food, not that other phrase you most likely had in mind, you naughty person....
1309 5th St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Union Market is the perfect D.C. destination if you're searching for a weekend brunch spot, craving a snack on your way to visit the Capitol, or, you know, hungry. Oyster bar, bakery, taqueria, soda shop, sandwich shop, Korean taco grill—all...
2200 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20037, USA
When the red-meat craving hits, there’s one place that satisfies the need for a juicy fix: Burger Tap and Shake, otherwise simply known as BTS. BTS offers a great selection of burgers made from locally sourced beef that is freshly ground on...
2721, 1665 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
The Bean Counter is a locally owned café in the heart of Georgetown. This small, cozy eatery with chartreuse walls is a neighborhood favorite. Stop by for a quick breakfast or come for lunch, when you'll find a nice selection of soups, salads, and...
1661 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20006, USA
Like many people these days, I need a cup of caffeine to get me going in the morning. Most mornings I’m a tea person, but every once in a while, I need a cup of coffee. Luckily for me, M.E. Swing is just a short two blocks away from my office....
1814 K St NW, Washington, DC 20006, USA
As with many Chinese restaurants in the U.S., Sichuan Pavilion has two menus. Ask for the home kitchen menu—the one with the authentic dishes. Warning: The chili is hot, and the Sichuan peppercorn used in many of the dishes is tongue-tingling....
1190 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC 20037, USA
We have restaurateur Ashok Bajaj to thank for bringing the cuisine of his hometown, Mumbai, to the D.C. dining scene. Both Rasika and now sister restaurant Rasika West End have received rave reviews from both food reviewers and diners. You can...
1726 20th St NW, Washington, DC 20009, USA
A friend who lives in the D.C. area recommended this coffeehouse to me. And considering how we used to frolic through London’s food scene together, I already knew that she’s just as picky as I am when it comes to coffee. Tucked away on 20th Street...
3400 11th St NW, Washington, DC 20010, USA
Meridian Pint is a friendly gastropub located in the Columbia Heights neighborhood of D.C. Emphasis is on American craft beers; if you’re into European brews, you’re out of luck here. At any one time, they have about 25 beers on tap...
8th St NW & F St NW, Washington, DC 20001, USA
An undulating steel and glass canopy wows visitors who enter the Kogod Courtyard. Inside you'll find diners from the museum's café, tourists soaking their weary feet in the shallow fountain running across the space, and students taking...
2459 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009, USA
If I had a supersized kitchen and I invited my friends over for a lazy morning breakfast and then took a photo of the scene, it would look exactly like Tryst on any given day. It’s that kind of warm, inviting place where you order a simple bite of...
401 F St NW, Washington, DC 20001, USA
Formerly known as the Pension Building, this immense Italian Renaissance–style structure is home to more than 200 exhibits showcasing the construction, architecture, and engineering heritage of the U.S. and Washington, D.C. A favorite is the...
440 K St NW, Washington, DC 20001, USA
Tony and Teresa Velazquez, owners of the Georgetown neighborhood fixture Baked and Wired, have expanded their reach in the Mt. Vernon Triangle with a spacious 4,500 square foot bakery, coffee house, and lounge. Temporarily named "A Baked Joint"...
300 Tingey St SE, Washington, DC 20003, USA
On the former site of a boilermaker factory for the Navy Yard, the creators of Logan Circle neighborhood favorite Churchkey and Birch and Barley opened Bluejacket back in October 2013. This amazing 5,600-square-foot three-story brewery is capable...
6400 Chillum Pl NW, Washington, DC 20012, USA
Bold, intense flavors reign supreme at this brewery and home brew shop created by longtime pals Dave Coleman and Mike McGarvey back in August 2012. Come early for free tours on Saturdays at 2 and 3 pm. The tour includes drink tickets so you can...
