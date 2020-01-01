want to go to

Where are you going?
Collected by Karen Montalvo
Highlights that peak my interest
The Alamo

300 Alamo Plaza, San Antonio, TX 78205, USA
You haven’t truly experienced Texas until you’ve visited the hallowed grounds of the Alamo. Established in 1718 as the Mission San Antonio de Valero, the building is best known as the site of the 1836 Battle of the Alamo, a 13-day...
Ubud in Photos

A colorful Garuda statue stands guard in a traditional Balinese house-turned-art-gallery in Ubud. Garuda is a giant mythical bird and the national symbol of Indonesia.
QT Sydney

49 Market St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
The Gowings and State Theatre buildings in Sydney's Central Business District (CBD) have been revamped to create the new designer hotel, QT Sydney. Its interiors feature edgy art and installations, even in the elevator. Bold colors and quirky...
Grand Electric

1330 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M6K 1L4, Canada
Brace the line ups because this is one of the most popular restaurants in Toronto. It's getting the accolades too: En Route named it one of their ten best restaurants in the country. The premise is simple: tacos, bourbon and loud hip hop and rap...
Bar Mut

Carrer de Pau Claris, 192, 08037 Barcelona, Spain
"First stop in Barcelona is Bar Mut. Great vibes, wine, and this house classic of egg yolk, prawns, and crispy potatoes. Hot damn, it's good to be here."—Matt Duckor
Sossusvlei Desert Lodge

Sesriem, Namibia
Safari outfitter andBeyond reopened 10 stone-and-glass villas in 2011 after a complete redesign. The night skies here are so pure, the area has earned status as an International Dark Sky Reserve. An astronomer leads stargazing sessions at the...
Atomium

Square de l'Atomium, 1020 Bruxelles, Belgium
Step right up and see the amazing Atomium! This monument was built for the 1958 World's Fair in Brussels. It never achieved the recognition of Paris' Eiffel Tower, but has its own special iconic status in Belgium.
Tungurahua

Tungurahua, Ecuador
The little city of Banos is situated on the side of volcano Tungurahua and has gorgeous waterfalls like this one, the Pailon del Diablo or Devil's Cauldron. To get up this high the trail first drops about 1000 feet into the valley and then climbs...
Mono Lake

Mono Lake, California 93541, USA
The colors and incredible rocks at Mono Lake draw you in. It is like no place I have ever visited. The rock formations are called Tufa towers which form in a variety of ways at Mono Lake. The most visible formations are the towers on the lake’s...
Bagan

Bagan, Myanmar (Burma)
The ancient history preserved in the architecture of Bagan provides a unique insight into some of the country's modern political struggles. Throughout Burmese history, religion and rulers have been inextricably linked. The temples of Bagan were...
Monument Valley

Oljato-Monument Valley, UT 84536, USA
Nuzzled up against theArizonaborder about 100 miles west of Four Corners are some 30 square miles of the most iconic scenery in the American West. Monument Valley is one of those places that you’ll recognize as soon as you see it, even if you’ve...
Glasnevin Cemetery

Finglas Rd, Botanic, Dublin, D11 PA00, Ireland
Glasnevin is home to more than 1.5 million souls, including some of Ireland's most important historical figures. Champions of independence, freedom fighters, and national heroes are all buried here. The official tour is moving and informative, and...
Camden Market

32 Camden Lock Pl, Camden Town, London NW1 8AL, UK
I could have spent days at Camden Market! There's loads to see and something for everyone. My favourite find from Camden is an awesome nautical style rockabilly dress (which I saved £10 on :). I also ate the most epic burrito of my life in...
