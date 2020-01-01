Want To Go
Collected by Susan cook
Palace Square, 2, Sankt-Peterburg, Russia, 190000
Affectionately called the "Venice of the North" by some of its citizens, this vantage point hints at why. St. Petersburg is a city full of canals. Look for the Japanese Embassy just due east of the Hermitage and you'll find this place.
South Harbour, 00130 Helsinki, Finland
Cruising the Baltic in the middle of summer is an experience not to be forgotten. We had the opportunity to dock in the South Harbor, which is conveniently located within walking distance of the city's center. This is a view looking north toward...
V Kotcích 516/15, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
Denkmalstrasse 4, 6002 Luzern, Switzerland
I was forewarned that this monument to the slain Swiss soldiers killed in France was deeply moving, and that Mark Twain had called it "the saddest and most moving piece of rock in the world." I still wasn't prepared for how heartwrenching it was....
Cabo Matapalo, Puntarenas Province, Costa Rica
or at least it seems that way.Cabo Matapalo is located at the very tip of the Osa Peninsula where the Golfo Dulce meets the Pacific Ocean. Located 500' straight down a cliff from our cabina this ruggedly wild stretch of beach is reached by an hour...
Île Saint-Louis, 75004 Paris, France
Just east of the magnificent buttresses of the Cathédrale Notre Dame, across the Pont Saint-Louis, lies an island sanctuary in the middle of this chic, bustling city: Île Saint-Louis. The one-way streets are narrow, with views of the Seine River...
Herengracht 427, 1017 BR Amsterdam, Netherlands
Exploring Amsterdam aboard a canal boat is an iconic way to see the sights, with myriad tours and cruises plying the 65 miles of waterways that lattice the city. From many spots you can join simple, hour-long cruises with narrators describing...
Mirabellplatz, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Follow the sound of music to the iconic Mirabell Palace and Gardens, where Fräulein Maria and the von Trapp children delightfully sang "Do-Re-Mi." Mirabell has become a dream destination for marriage ceremonies, boasting what some call the...
