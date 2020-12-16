Where are you going?
Wanderlust Fulfilled in Istanbul

Collected by Leeann Murphy , AFAR Local Expert
Istanbul, the only city in the world to straddle two continents. A city with the alluring combination of east meets west, and where old treasures sit alongside a new and modern world. Like a small child growing, you will marvel at Istanbul and you can't gaze too long before it captures your heart forever! Here is a growing collection of my favourite places to eat, stay, see and enjoy in Istanbul and Turkey.
Hotel Akay, Selcuk

Atatürk, 1054. Sk. No:3, 35920 Selçuk/İzmir, Turkey
Hotel Akay, a family-owned and operated business in the leafy Turkish town of Selcuk, is an ideal base for travellers wishing to explore the ancient city of Ephesus. Travellers could stay in the larger tourist towns of Kusadasi and Izmir nearby,...
Hala Restaurant

Take a break from shopping along Istiklal Street at Hala, which specializes in authentic home-cooked Anatolian cuisine. You know you've found it when you see women with white headscarfs kneading dough in the front window. They're preparing and...
Sensus

Bereketzade Mah, Kuledibi, Büyük Hendek Cd. No:5, 34420 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
Turkey, one of the few countries in the world to be self-sustainable in food production, grows more than 600 grape varieties and is an emerging leader in producing good quality wines. It's no wonder that wine bars specializing in Turkish wines are...
360 Istanbul

Tomtom, İstiklal Cd. No:163 K: 8, Tomtom, İstiklal Cd., 34433 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
This elite rooftop restaurants is a popular place for locals to celebrate birthdays, milestones, and romantic moments. Called 360 for its magnificent 360-degree view of Istanbul, it's a great place to celebrate just being in Istanbul! Relax with a...
Konak Cafe

Bereketzade, Hacı Ali Sk. No:2, 34425 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
Istanbul is famous for being the only city in the world to span two continents (Asia and Europe), and one of my favorite casual dining experiences is enjoying a Turkish tea (cay) and dessert at Galata's rooftop, Konak Cafe. From one seat, you will...
Blue Cruise on the Mediterranean

Karagözler, Fevzi Çakmak Cd. No:1 D:57, 48300 Fethiye (Mugla)/Fethiye/Muğla, Turkey
The James Bond movie, Skyfall, featuring Daniel Craig hit cinemas in 2012 and the movie featured one of Turkey’s finest travelling experiences – a ‘blue cruise’ on the Mediterranean from Fethiye. You too can live like Bond, James Bond on the...
Çorlulu Ali Paşa Medresesi

Emniyetevleri Mah. Eski Büyükdere Cad., Emniyetevleri, Yamaç Sk. No: 7, 34415 Kağıthane/Kâğıthane/İstanbul, Turkey
In Istanbul, the most authentic place to smoke nargile (also known as hookah and shisha) is Corlulu Ali Pasa Medresesi. The 300-year-old Medrese evolved from a religious school and dervish lodge during the Ottoman times to bazaar stores in the...
Istanbul in Photos

Istanbul, Turkey
One morning outside Sultanahmet I saw what I believe to be a suffi. He looked somewhat like a Turkish version of Santa Claus (which was odd because it was late December), but I don't really know what else he would be with that beard.
Oriental Istanbul Tours to the Hidrellez Festival

Edirne, Edirne Merkez/Edirne, Turkey
Ha ha haaaaay! Every year on May 5-6, the Turkish Roman community congregates in Edirne, Turkey, to celebrate the coming of Spring, known as Hidrellez. A celebratory area outside Edirne is full of color and movement as locals dance to the 9/8...
Istanbul

Sultan Ahmet, Ayasofya Meydanı No:1, 34122 Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
The tourist attractions of Istanbul are largely appealing to adults, but look at Istanbul through a child’s eyes and many highlights can be found. 1. Buy some bread, board an Istanbul ferry, and feed the hungry seagulls as you cross from Europe to...
My Local Guide Istanbul

Balat, Mürselpaşa Cd. No:10, 34087 Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
My Local Guide Istanbul provides a unique tour of Istanbul's UNESCO World Heritage listed renovated and ruined Ottoman Houses. Walking amongst the locals was an experience in itself, with local kids curious to see us in their colourful community....
