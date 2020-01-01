Wanderlove
Collected by RO
Wellington 6011, New Zealand
Ginger, kola nut, lime, and other flavors star at the new Six Barrel Soda Co. Sip your soda or float with a beef and cheddar slider, served with chips. Syrups, bottled on-site, are available for purchase so you can mix fizzy drinks at home. Corner...
Cra. 8 ##69-24, Bogotá, Cundinamarca, Colombia
Leave the colonial-era architecture to the tour guides. The trendy Cabrera neighborhood sets the scene for the modern concrete-and-glass B.O.G. Hotel. Interiors by designer Nini Andrade emphasize gold and emeralds, two minerals readily found in ...
Bangkok, Thailand
I had already begged a woman to write down the name of her ground—what, pork?—dish that first melted my brain. She scratched a couple Thai words on my notepad. Later, I learned she’d written “lunch.” Bangkok’s...
Cl. 11 #6-50, Bogotá, Colombia
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. Near Plaza de Bolívar in the colonial Candelaria quarter, the city’s historic core, swing by La Puerta Falsa, a bakery and restaurant that has been run by the same family since 1816. Order the chocolate...
Coripata, Cusco, Peru
Cherubs hang from the ceiling and flying pigs decorate the bar. Aquarium bathtubs covered in glass are the tables and funky, modern art with Christian themes decorate the walls. Behind the bar a disco ball glitters the rows of liquor bottles and...
Kapiolani Park Beach, Diamond Head / Kapahulu / St. Louis Heights, HI 96815, USA
The Hawaiian Islands are made up of many more cultural groups than Hawaiian Islanders and white settlers. Located between Asia and North America, the blend of cultures is much different than the other 49 States. Every time I host guests in ...
Garden City, Qasr El Nil, Cairo Governorate, Egypt
While one typically envisions riding camels through deserts when they imagine Egypt, there is so much more to Cairo. Although the donkey carts and women in gallabeya do exist, one can't help they are walking in Europe when they pass through the...
San Felipe, Panama City, Panama
Meandering along the streets of Casco Viejo is a walk down a physical timeline; with old Spanish ruins next to forgotten French architecture neighboring restored boutique hotels, this historical neighborhood manifests Panama City's colorful past....
Istanbul, Turkey
One morning outside Sultanahmet I saw what I believe to be a suffi. He looked somewhat like a Turkish version of Santa Claus (which was odd because it was late December), but I don't really know what else he would be with that beard.
Theatre Square, 1, Sankt-Peterburg, Russia, 190000
What amazing ballet, wonderfully performed, beautifully costumed, in a special venue. It was a great treat.
18 Parnell Square N, Rotunda, Dublin, D01 T3V8, Ireland
Dublin, Ireland
Gravity Bar has wonderful 360-degree views of Dublin and all the Guinness you can drink. You can even try your hand at pouring the perfect pint. The bartenders know what they're doing, and to prove it, they make shamrocks into the foam with a...
Ha-Dolfin St 1, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
The original patriarch of this outfit sold hummus from a pushcart before opening the shop more than 40 years ago. His descendants make two or three big batches every day, which they serve from 8 a.m. until they run out, usually around 3 p.m. You...
Cheonggyecheon-ro, Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
The first time traveling internationally by myself, I went to Seoul. It is safe to get around at night, it's beautiful in the fall, and it was relatively easy to get around. The Cheonggyecheon-ro is a stream that runs through the heart of Seoul....
Cafe Dulce does amazing Japanese style donuts in Little Tokyo, Downtown LA. It is in the centre of Little Tokyo, surrounded by lots of Japanese shops and restaurants, as well as a Japanese grocery store. The area is a short walk from Chinatown and...
Cow's Ln, Dame St, Temple Bar, Dublin, Ireland
This cafe offers the most delicious raspberry, apple, and chocolate chip scones you will ever taste. In addition they offer a wide variety of pastries, sandwiches, and teas. Their two Dublin locations are fairly close to each other but each is...
Seosulla-gil, Jongno 1(il).2(i).3(sam).4(sa), Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
For slice-of-life Seoul, take a walk from Jongno 3-ga Subway station up to the main gate of Changdeok-gung Palace. Re-built in 1607, (and somehow surviving the Korean War of the 1950's), Donhwa-mun gate is one of the oldest wooden structures left...
