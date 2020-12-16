wanderlist
Collected by B A M
abc
Save Place
Northern Europe
Rarely have I felt as content as I did earlier this year, at a wonderful little retreat in Scotland called The Woodman’s Hut. Located inside popular Cairngorms National Park, it’s the choice accommodation at Lazy Duck Hostel, a farm and lodging...
Save Place
Lake Geneva
With well over a thousand lakes, Switzerland is blessed with its fair share of stunning bodies of water. The most extensive, however, is Lake Geneva (also known as Lac Léman), where you can bask in seductive views and amazing sunsets. It’s...
Save Place
Zinal, 3961 Ayer, Switzerland
For pure exhilaration, try your hand at ice climbing. Expert guides from a variety of tour companies, such as Outdoor Interlaken and SkiAscent, take groups up and down frozen waterfalls, glaciers, and ice-covered rock slabs in various locations in...
Save Place
Gruyères, Switzerland
Could there be a more glorious setting for a cheese's origin? These pastures surrounding a hilltop village (Gruyères) crowned with a castle (the Château de Gruyères), happy Swiss cows grazing with views of the Alps all around,...
Save Place
For blissful trails sounded only by the dongs of cow bells and surrounded by imposing iconic mountains, head to Villars-sur-Ollon in the Vaud Alps. This typical Swiss town, a bustling ski resort during the winter, offers several stunning summer...
Save Place
Dents du Midi, 1873 Val-d'Illiez, Switzerland
As seen from Vevey on a clear sunny day
Save Place
Gwynedd LL48 6LF, UK
The view of Pen yr Ole Wen across Ffynnon Lloer. In early dawn soft snow fell on the chest of the hill and little by little melted into the lloer.
Save Place
Aviemore PH22 1RB, UK
On a good day Scotland really does rival the Alps - this was a perfect walk in - blue skies, light winds, fluffy snow, and not another sinner in sight. Perfect winter walking conditions.
Save Place
1017 Robson St, Vancouver, BC V6E 1A9, Canada
Quaint but extensively stocked mecca for chocolate lovers! I was extremely impressed by their selection of sweet covered apples - the toffee ones sent my heart racing for all the right reasons - oh how I wished I was one of those people who bring...
Save Place
791 W Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6C 2T4, Canada
Just steps from a Canada Line station to YVR airport (about a 30-minute door-to-door trip) and in the heart of the city’s downtown shopping and financial districts, the Four Seasons is just a short stroll from the fashionable bar and restaurant...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25