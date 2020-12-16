Waltham with Kids
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Eleven miles outside of Boston, Waltham’s easy access makes it ideal for travelers. Culturally diverse, the city is well represented in the myriad of ethnic restaurants; historically important, the architecture gives insight into the lives of wealthy industrialists.
Norumbega Rd, Weston, MA 02493, USA
This tower was erected in 1889 by American scientist—and Viking enthusiast—Eben Norton Horsford to mark the supposed location of Norumbega, a Viking fort and city. An on-site tablet details Horsford's theory about the settlement.
208 S Great Rd, Lincoln, MA 01773, USA
I am one of many people who harbor a secret fantasy about living and working on a farm. This is the chance for you and your family to experience it first hand, complete with pigs, sheep, horses and cows. Explore nature, hiking trails, birding and...
119 School St, Waltham, MA 02452, USA
On Saturdays, get yourself over to the Farmers' Market. Now in its 23rd season, you'll find locally produced foods and crafts, along with produce from farms in the area. Load up on picnic ingredients (local wine from Turtle Creek Vineyards, bread,...
437 Moody St, Waltham, MA 02453, USA
The Outer Limits has to be one of the best comic book stores around. Although not a connoisseur myself, I couldn't help but notice the fun both adults and kids were having searching thru the extensive collection. I almost felt like I was in a...
51 Sandy Pond Rd, Lincoln, MA 01773, USA
The DeCordova Gift Store features a highly curated collection of gifts in the fine craft category. Don't miss the artist of the month, along with a terrific selection for kids toys, games, and books. Artisan jewelry, housewares, and art supplies...
549 Lincoln St, Waltham, MA 02451, USA
Originally begun as a farm stand, this local landmark is a Reader's Choice award winning sandwich spot with excellent salads and soups. Although the Coffee Oreo ice cream sealed the deal for me, smoothies and sundaes are other options. Have you...
487 Moody St, Waltham, MA 02453, USA
Scones, high tea, finger sandwiches and crumpets. You might believe you've stepped into a quaint tearoom in England as you enter this welcoming spot. A gathering of friends, a bridal shower or just a rejuvenating afternoon respite, there is a...
100 Robert Treat Paine Dr, Waltham, MA 02452, USA
Social reformer Robert Treat Paine collaborated with two visionaries to create his culturally and environmentally sensitive country estate, Stonehurst. Pack a picnic with the family and download the interactive treasure hunt about the three giants...
617 Lexington St, Waltham, MA 02452, USA
Don't let the meager exterior of the Reagle Music Theatre fool you. This production company has a lot to offer. They seem to get the right mix of professional actors and members of the community. The performances will have you toe tapping in no...
211 Moody St, Waltham, MA 02453, USA
Family fun is on the menu here—Margaritas offers Mexican cuisine with a seasonal twist. Fish tacos with flavorful slaws, and coconut shrimp salad are two favorites on the menu. Combine that with patio dining, filled with umbrellas and a view of...
504 Main St, Waltham, MA 02452, USA
Regularly rated among Zagat's top restaurants in Boston, this is a dining experience that will transport you to Italy. Their authentic Neapolitan cooking is only part of the evening. A rural Italian dining space, filled with antiques from the area...
