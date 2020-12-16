Waltham with Friends
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Eleven miles outside of Boston, Waltham’s easy access makes it ideal for travelers. Culturally diverse, the city is well represented in the myriad of ethnic restaurants; historically important, the architecture gives insight into the lives of wealthy industrialists.
Save Place
275 Moody St, Waltham, MA 02453, USA
Warm up with southern barbecue at this award-winning grill. In addition to the usual ribs, steaks, chicken, and seafood, Bison County also has gluten-free, Atkins, and vegetarian options. Their craft beers and full bar make this a good place to...
Save Place
240 Moody St, Waltham, MA 02453, USA
Standing aloof in county Kerry, this Skellig Islands-namesake feels like an authentic Irish pub. Offering well over 20 selections of both draught and bottled beer, this is a great spot to hang with friends, or kick back after work.
Save Place
211 Moody St, Waltham, MA 02453, USA
Family fun is on the menu here—Margaritas offers Mexican cuisine with a seasonal twist. Fish tacos with flavorful slaws, and coconut shrimp salad are two favorites on the menu. Combine that with patio dining, filled with umbrellas and a view of...
Save Place
185 Lyman St, Waltham, MA 02452, USA
To get a taste of how wealthy Bostonians once lived, visit the beautiful Lyman Estate mansion, built in 1793. The thirty-seven acres of lawns and gardens offer lush green space right in the city and scheduled tours on the third Saturday of the...
Save Place
51 Sandy Pond Rd, Lincoln, MA 01773, USA
The DeCordova Gift Store features a highly curated collection of gifts in the fine craft category. Don't miss the artist of the month, along with a terrific selection for kids toys, games, and books. Artisan jewelry, housewares, and art supplies...
Save Place
388 Moody St, Waltham, MA 02453, USA
Sharing food with friends or a loved one is a perfect dining experience for me. Take yourself to Spain and enjoy the experience of a long-standing tradition combined with the spirit of colonial South America. Sip sangria at the bar and then enjoy...
Save Place
100 Felton St, Waltham, MA 02453, USA
If you like the thrill of the search when antique/vintage shopping, this is a great spot to spend some time. A group of dealers have filled a warehouse space—every nook and cranny available—with everything from antique toys, to tools and old...
Save Place
367 Moody St, Waltham, MA 02453, USA
Since 1995, Lizzy's has served up creamy delights, thanks to an entrepreneur that left corporate life to follow his dream. Using the finest of ingredients, the creative flavor combinations: Chocolate Orgy, Columbian Avalanche and Mocha Chocolate...
Save Place
256 Moody St, Waltham, MA 02453, USA
Watch City covers all the bases when it comes to craft beers. They have an impressive international selection of ales and stouts, as well as their own flagship stout, ale and IPA. Malt, hops, toasty, caramel—they speak the language here. The menu...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25