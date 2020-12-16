Walt Disney World Swan with Friends
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
There is more to the Magic Kingdom than rides and characters. We found plenty of adventure that let us move, taste, and explore both inside the parks and outside in the city of Orlando. The thrills they provide may be less obvious, but to us they feel just as sweet.
8625 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, USA
With its tapas-based menu, Café Tu Tu Tango is a popular spot for groups of friends ordering selections of plates to share—empanadas, Cuban sliders, and more. Weekday "Tu Tu Hours" offer drink specials, and Sunday brunch's bottomless Bloody Mary...
1 Legoland Way, Winter Haven, FL 33884, USA
Opened in 2011 in Winter Haven, Legoland Florida has more than 50 rides, shows, and attractions, making it the second-largest location of its kind in the world (only the U.K.’s Legoland Windsor is bigger). You’ll even find a Lego-themed hotel...
4755 N Kenansville Rd, St Cloud, FL 34773, USA
If you find yourself wondering what Florida looked liked before theme parks, Forever Florida offers a stunning view. The nature preserve contains nine distinct ecosystems that visitors can explore by jeep, bicycle, horseback, or zipline. The truly...
200 Epcot Center Dr, Orlando, FL 32830, USA
Leave it to Disney to give visitors the chance to travel the world without leaving a theme park. At Epcot’s World Showcase, you’ll find several countries re-created to surprisingly realistic effect, all surrounding a centerpiece...
The magic of the Disney World Marathon is a great experience, providing fun fitness while you travel. Normally I'd rather do anything but run, but when my I turned 50 this year my wife and I decided to do the Disney World Half-Marathon together....
565 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, USA
It’s no surprise that the opening of this beloved gastropub back in 2007 coincided with Orlando’s rise as a culinary hot spot. While its owners James and Julie Petrakis have not stopped opening other ventures around the city (including...
14501 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32837, USA
Mt Dora, FL 32757, USA
This country town right outside of Orlando is best known for its many and varied antique shops. After hunting down a piece of estate jewelry or vintage lamp, take a break with a icy lemonade on the porch of the Lakeside Inn, with a view of the...
1231 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32803, USA
The menu at Vinh’s has plenty of stand-bys, like classic pho—thinly sliced beef in savory broth with tender rice noodles—and crisp green papaya salad. But those are joined by less-familiar options, like duck sour salad and durian shakes, made from...
1800 Epcot Resorts Blvd, Orlando, FL 32830, USA
There are ice cream sundaes galore at this classic soda shop in Disney’s Beach Club Resort. While the menu is also chock-full of burgers and chili and house-made chicken noodle soup, we prefer the thirst-quenchers like old-fashioned floats and...
6000 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819, USA
Similar to Disney Springs, Universal CityWalk offers adult-oriented—but totally family-appropriate—fun for when you’ve wrapped up another theme park day. An entertainment zone with free admission, it connects the Universal Studios Florida and...
