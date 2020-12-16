Walking Through Italy, One Experience at a Time

Italy is a magical place, full of history, culture, food, wine ..... and gelato. I recently spent the week in Rome, walking and eating my way through this majestic city with Walks of Italy, a company that encourages people to get out there, take walks and get an in-depth sense of a place through learning about its history. With my fun and knowledgeable guides, I traversed Rome on foot and with a spoon and fork in hand to experience the very best this city has to offer.