Walking Through Italy, One Experience at a Time

Collected by Ashley Castle Pittman , AFAR Ambassador
Italy is a magical place, full of history, culture, food, wine ..... and gelato. I recently spent the week in Rome, walking and eating my way through this majestic city with Walks of Italy, a company that encourages people to get out there, take walks and get an in-depth sense of a place through learning about its history. With my fun and knowledgeable guides, I traversed Rome on foot and with a spoon and fork in hand to experience the very best this city has to offer.
St. Peter's Basilica

Piazza San Pietro, 00120 Città del Vaticano, Vatican City
No wonder the lines to get inside St. Peter's Basilica are some of the longest in Europe: It's home to world-famous architecture (many consider the dome atop St. Peter's Basilica to be Michelangelo's greatest achievement), one of the best views of...
Baths of Caracalla

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
The Baths of Caracalla, a third-century bathing complex located near the Circus Maximus, was the center of social life for tens of thousands of Romans who would gather there—around 10,000 at a time—to exercise, bathe, and relax....
Walks of Italy

Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
On tour with Walks of Italy in conjunction with A Cooking Day in Rome, take a class with Chef David and in a matter of hours, acquire the skills of an Italian grandmother and make your own fresh pasta. The evening starts with a champagne toast on...
Caffè Propaganda

Via Claudia, 15, 00184 Roma RM, Italy
Caffe Propaganda is just a short 3-4 minute walk from the Colosseum; but instead of being another tourist spot, it's a spot for locals and has some of the best hand-crafted cocktails in Rome. In the direction opposite from the hub-bub on the quiet...
Colosseo

Piazza del Colosseo, 00184 Roma RM, Italy
No matter how many postcards you've seen of Rome's iconic Colosseum, you just don't get it until you pass beneath its crumbling arches. Built by Emperor Vespasian in 72 C.E., the huge amphitheater held 50,000 spectators and marked its...
Gelateria della Palma

We all know Italy is famous for its gelato. Everywhere you turn, people walk down the cobblestone streets with a cup or cone of this creamy, sweet goodness in hand. There is one shop in Rome, near the massive Pantheon, that 'takes the cake' when...
