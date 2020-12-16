Wake the Dragon
Collected by Sherry Ott , AFAR Ambassador
Dragons may be in the fictional world of the Game of Thrones, but plenty of dragons exist around the globe today!
Singapore
During Chinese New Year in Singapore you often hear the sound of drums. Drums are everywhere—in the neighborhood, in the mall, at the grocery store, at your favorite restaurant…it’s a constant ringing in your ears. With the drums come the lions—...
218 Anren St, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
4946 Lower Honoapiilani Rd, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
[Dragon's Teeth is near a sacred and ancient burial ground. If you go to this area, please respect the locals and the burial ground]. The geological sites in Maui are fascinating...so many different things to see on such a small island. We walked...
Dragon's Back, Shek O, Hong Kong
On this day, we discovered there's way more to Hong Kong than high-end shopping and dining. I'll never forget these views and the sense of tranquility we found up here. We also spent some time at the lovely little Shek O beach, which you'll find...
Carrer de Muntadas, 1, 08014 Barcelona, Spain
Adjacent to Barcelona's main train station, Sants, this park is a great place to kill some time while you're waiting for the next train to Costa Brava. With plenty of benches, a massive reflecting pool, fountains and a life-size metal dragon...
Kelly Dr, Philadelphia, PA, USA
One of the highlights of the fall season in Philly is the Philadelphia International Dragon Boat Festival. Held in early October, the race is a unique event, fun and exciting to watch. The next one is scheduled for Saturday Oct 4, 2014. Dragon...
1137 Seoraksan-ro, Seorak-dong, Sokcho-si, Gangwon-do, South Korea
Look up when passing through the gate at the entrance of Shin-heung-sa temple; you'll see a dragon in the rafters. Near the entrance of Seoraksan National Park, you'll find this Buddhist temple on the valley floor. (Dating to the 7th century, it's...
Barcelona knows how to bring in the fall right. Just when kids and adults alike are glum to be back at school and work, it's time for La Mercé. Correfocs of all ages play with fire and dragons, the old and young alike circle up to dance la sardana...
Luang Prabang, Laos
Early morning in Luang Prabang has a haunting beauty about it as clouds and mist enshroud the mountains.
Galleta Meadows, California 92004, USA
Galleta Meadows is the name for about 129 metal sculptures that were created by Ricardo Breceda. Dennis Avery was a land owner in Borrego Springs who envisioned the project. Since he admired Breceda's work, he commissioned him to build the...
Atop of Cardiff's Edwardian Baroque style city hall is an impressive carving of the nation's symbol, the Welsh Dragon. Other than this big guy, you can find dragons located all over the city - on shop windows, garbage cans, and just about...
1 Legoland Way, Winter Haven, FL 33884, USA
Opened in 2011 in Winter Haven, Legoland Florida has more than 50 rides, shows, and attractions, making it the second-largest location of its kind in the world (only the U.K.’s Legoland Windsor is bigger). You’ll even find a Lego-themed hotel...
