Vroom, Vroom - Great Drives
Collected by Sherry Ott , AFAR Ambassador
Get ready to hug some curves - great driving holidays around the globe.
Polihua Beach, Hawaii 96763, USA
The Hawaiian island of Lana'i is not for the posh, it's for the rugged. With only 30 miles of paved roads (which basically break down into 3 actual roads) and 400 miles of unpaved roads stretching in every direction possible - the island requires...
Americas
Some stunning views on Highway 50 driving through Utah towards Moab. Don't speed through, pull over and enjoy the scenery.
East Asia
With no roads in Western Mongolia, it's pretty easy to get lost. While participating in the Mongol Rally (driving from London to Mongolia), we were challenged in many ways. However in Mongolia our challenge was directions! With a map of the...
Vik, Iceland
Located in the not-so-easy-to-pronounce Mýrdalshreppur region, the small beachside town of Vík is bordered to the north by the immense (270-square-mile) Mýrdalsjökull, Iceland's fourth largest glacier, and to the south by the Atlantic Ocean and a...
On our way from Selfoss to Vik, we passed this gorgeous waterfall called Skógafoss cascading over towering cliffs that used to make up Iceland's coastline. Long ago the coastline receded towards the sea about 3.1 miles but the former sea cliffs...
3095 CA-1, Bodega Bay, CA 94923, USA
Many car commercials have been filmed along this stretch of the iconic California road. The hairpin turns and switchbacks make it a wild ride for some, but the views to the west (the ocean) and the east (Northern California's inimitable green...
The trees look as if they have plotted a slow attack to take over the road. Vines hang down trying to slyly block my way and hinder my vision. The road isn’t straight nor does it have any defined shoulders or boundaries. The asphalt is laid around...
Cabot Trail, Pleasant Bay, NS B0E 2P0, Canada
The Queen of all of Nova Scotia’s driving routes – the Cabot Trail – is typically littered with superlatives such as best, greatest, and most scenic. It certainly deserves praise as it provides a whole different feel of Nova Scotia than the other...
Peggys Cove, NS, Canada
If lighthouses or great drives are your thing - then don't miss this famous Nova Scotia driving route along the south shore. It will wind you along the seacoast through fishing villages and harsh landscapes. And yes - you'll see a few lighthouses...
