Arar St 114-148, Amman, Jordan
While Jordan—and the Middle East in general—isn't widely known for wines, Zumot Winery & Vineyards is a legend in the industry. Not only do Omar Zumot and his staff create delicious Saint George-label wines from a variety of grapes, they do it in...
Rainbow St., Amman, Jordan
This popular restaurant and bar has one of the best views in Amman. Sitting on the rooftop terrace as the sun dips, guests can see perfectly in almost every direction—all the better to enjoy the glowing Citadel, the bright puffs of a distant...
Wadi Musa, Jordan
A route created by local guide Yamaan Safady ensures that hikers arrive at Petra the way pre-Christian-era travelers did: out of virgin desert, no tour buses in sight. The six-day, 50-mile “back door” route begins in the Dana Biosphere...
Take in views of a hot spring–fed waterfall, a dramatic ravine, and the Dead Sea from a resort that sits more than 800 feet below sea level. A cliff-top outdoor restaurant serves organic greens from the garden. Evason Ma’In, (800) 591-7480, from...
Wadi Musa, Jordan
Petra flourished more than 2,000 years ago, trading with Rome as an equal before being abandoned after a series of earthquakes in the 4th and 6th centuries C.E. It wasn’t until the 19th century, when European explorers...
Levant
One worthwhile activity when visiting Jordan is to browse the many women's cooperatives around the country (for example, the Petra Pottery Workshop shown above). These establishments not only allow you to watch women create beautiful handicrafts,...
Madaba Governorate, Jordan
An epic canyon, Wadi Mujib serves as the last gasp of the Great Rift Valley. Where one of its many mouths opens to the Dead Sea, you’ll find the Mujib Biosphere Reserve—the lowest nature reserve in the world. Within the park, there are...
