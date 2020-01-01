Volunteering in Nepal
Collected by Daisy Dale-Cully
List View
Map View
Save Place
Digha Pahleza J P Setu Rd, काठमाडौँ 44600, Nepal
It was the start of the monsoon season in Kathmandu, and although I had avoided the rain for five days, my luck finally ran out. After waiting out most of the shower in a small little family-owned general store, I headed out to the legendary...
Save Place
Every sunrise at Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu brings with it the sound of ringing bells and mantras, the smell of incense, the spinning of prayer wheels, and woven in between it all, thousands of pigeons. Buddhist practitioners feed pigeons seeds...
Save Place
Kathmandu 44600, Nepal
In a very silent temple with people praying, what better way to keep baby sis quiet than to lift her up to spin the prayer scrolls that fully line the walls of the temple.
Save Place
Boudhanath, situated on the north east side of Kathmandu, is one of the most significant Buddhist monuments in the world. The stupa's dome is 43 meters tall and it's painted-on Buddha eyes survey a flurry of activity in the square below. Pilgrims,...
Save Place
Digha Pahleza J P Setu Rd, काठमाडौँ 44600, Nepal
The ancient buildings of Durbar Square are interesting enough on their own, but what fascinates me is the way people interact with the old and ancient in Kathmandu. We came upon this stunning stone monument, and sat in to listen to a monk explain...
Save Place
Lalitpur 44700, Nepal
Of all the cities in the Kathmandu Valley, my favorite was Patan mainly because there was traditional Nepalese arts and handicrafts was on display everywhere. When I mean everywhere, I mean everywhere….on walls, stairs and steps, building facades,...
Save Place
Shyambhu, Kathmandu 09771, Nepal
I’m not really much of a shopper but it’s hard not to look at the stuff for sale, especially when there’s a lot of it and it’s everywhere. One of my favorite places to *window shop* was Kathmandu. There, the vendors not only display their wares on...
Save Place
Located on the outskirts of Kathmandu, the Boudhanath Stupa's massive mandala makes it one of the largest spherical stupas in Nepal. In 1979 the Stupa was declared a World Heritage site. Tourists and Tibetan refugees alike flock to see the stupa...
Save Place
A stay at Dwarika's Hotel in Kathmandu feels like traveling back in time to another era. Much of the woodwork found throughout the hotel dates back centuries. When owner Ambica Shrestha and her husband saw people burning intricate wood carvings...
Save Place
Subarnapur 44200, Nepal
When I found out I was going to Nepal I think I was most excited to visit Chitwan and to interact with the mahouts and see the beauty of the elephants. They literally will stroll down the street kissing you for bananas or attracting attention from...
Save Place
Phewa Lake, Pokhara 33700, Nepal
We weren't quite lucky to see the snowcapped covered mountains in the lovely lakeside village of Pokhara since we visited during monsoon season. But it was a perfect way to start our introduction to the area and cross over to the trail leading up...
Save Place
We set out to walk around Phewa Lake and head in the direction of the World Peace Pagoda. We were told it's anywhere between 10 and 15 km from town to the pagoda itself, so we figured that it was really more like 25 km. That meant we'd have plenty...
Save Place
Pokhara, Nepal
If you find yourself in Pokhara, there's no doubt you'll hear about the sunrise hike to the top of Sarangkot to witness the morning glow light up the Annapurna Range of the Himalayas. With absolutely stunning views of Machapuchare, you're wise to...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever