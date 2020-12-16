Volcano views
Collected by Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor
Crater hotels, hikes, bike rides, and other scenes that blow me away
Galápagos Islands, Ecuador
There are not many places in the world where you can capture three distinct species in a single frame. In the Galapagos you can, from just a few yards away. I especially liked watching (and photographing) the way very distant relatives interacted....
Panajachel, Guatemala
Lake Atitlán, in the Guatemalan highlands, lies in the one of the most dramatic landscapes in Central America--a caldera surrounded by lush conical peaks rising to over 11,000 feet. The biggest town on the lake, Panajachel, (called 'Pana' by...
Hawaii, USA
Haleakala, a huge and dormant shield volcano, forms more than 75 percent of Maui’s landmass. As such, it pretty much demands you ascend its slopes and peer into its crater—the island’s very soul. Legend claims the demigod Maui...
El Sena, Quito, Ecuador
Ecuador is known for its volcanoes, but a hotel that sits right next to one? No one I talked to had heard of it. Not only does El Cráter offer large suites with whitewashed stone interiors, igloo-style domed skylights, and big heavy wooden doors...
On the horizon just NE of León, Nicaragua, you can make out the giant black mound of Cerro Negro--Central America's youngest volcano. Until 1850, there was NOTHING here! Since then it's erupted dozens of times--coating the surrounding countryside...
Tungurahua, Ecuador
The little city of Banos is situated on the side of volcano Tungurahua and has gorgeous waterfalls like this one, the Pailon del Diablo or Devil's Cauldron. To get up this high the trail first drops about 1000 feet into the valley and then climbs...
