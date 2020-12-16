Viva Las Vegas!
Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
I have to go to Vegas several times of year for work, this is a place to collect interesting things to do and eat for upcoming trips.
29450 Valley of Fire Hwy, Overton, NV 89040, USA
Valley of Fire is the oldest state park in Nevada, and a great place to see 3,000-year-old Indian petroglyphs and explore the red sandstone formations created during the age of the dinosaurs. Bring your camera to photograph the landscape while...
6375 NV-159, Blue Diamond, NV 89004, USA
This spot is not as crowded as the scenic loop route that a lot of people visit. There is a separate entrance fee to enter Spring Mountain but it has a ton of picnic tables under gorgeous trees. You can visit the park and enjoy lunch in...
Rocky Gap Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89161, USA
I have the pleasure of hiking in the beautiful Redrock Canyon area north of Las Vegas at least twice a year, but I have always been limited to the summer months for these treks. However, last winter, I had the chance to see the Mojave in winter....
2900 S Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102, USA
CATCH Week1: On a road trip from Texas to California, I stopped in Arizona for a sleep. While driving though the lonely and isolated desert roads, headed towards Nevada, I spotted these cactus that reminded me of the Caribbean coral species the...
3570 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Japanese brush calligraphy inspired the murals and botanical-motif carpets in the new 81-room hotel by the global restaurant franchise Nobu. The 24-hour, in-room menu includes crispy rice “bagels” topped with salmon sashimi. From $300. (800)...
3325 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Celebrity restaurateurs Mario Batali and Joe Bastianich serve the finest steaks in town. They match their spectacular all-beef tasting menu with a vast wine list. (701) 789-4141. This appeared in the November/December 2012 issue.
900 E Karen Ave h102, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
For 20 years now, the Spring Mountain corridor north of the Las Vegas Strip has been a hotbed of hot pots—and every other Asian dish under the desert sun. When celebs such as Anthony Bourdain and Penn Jillette raved about the real-deal...
Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV, USA
Yeah Baby! The Strip might get all the attention, but if you want the real Vegas the only place to go is Fremont St. With its enclosed light show of a ceiling, freak show of people watching, and rock 'n' roll show of live entertainers you could be...
770 Las Vegas Blvd N, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA
Reservations required—and no wonder. The tours at the Neon Museum sell out months in advance. A walk through the museum's famous "Boneyard" (where neon goes to die) is fascinating, from motel row to the first integrated casino (one that shut...
5030 Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89146, USA
Of course there is no shortage of great food in Las Vegas, but this place is different. First of all it is not on The Strip, so it is not accessible unless you know about it. It's in a strip mall in an area with a lot of other Asian restaurants,...
3131 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
America’s second-largest desert is an unlikely place to find some of the world’s freshest seafood. But anything is possible in Las Vegas, and when chef Paul Bartolotta opened Bartolotta Ristorante di Mare in the Wynn hotel in 2005, he was...
3799 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
3131 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
There is no shortage of bars in Las Vegas, but if I am going to relax from all the craziness that is Vegas and have a drink, my preference is to do it in a beautiful location like the Parasol Up at the Winn. There is a beautiful view of the Lake...
The Cosmopolitan of 3708, S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
It doesn't happen often (does it?), so doing it right is key. You're going to Vegas, you've got two nights and only so many hours to party, so...like I said...do it right. Get tables. Get bottle service. Live it up. Enjoy the dancers. Dance in the...
3655 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
There's something electrifying about catching a view of the Las Vegas Strip, lit up in all its neon glory, 46 stories above the city's streets. While there are plenty of vantage points along Las Vegas Boulevard, the scene caught from the viewing...
3131 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Opened in 2008, the Encore at Wynn serves as the hipper, 2.0 version of the slightly older Wynn Resort, which is next door. The Encore’s 2,034 rooms, starting at 745 square feet, are among the largest in Las Vegas. The most opulent of them, the...
3655 S Las Vegas Blvd South, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
For French fare at reasonable prices, Mon Ami Gabi is my go to restaurant when it's my turn to pick a restaurant. If you're a breakfast guru you'll especially want to try out their crepes and—my personal favorite—their crab eggs Benedict. Chunks...
3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Art isn't the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Vegas unless you're familiar with the term kitsch. However, Sin City has always looked to please almost every palate and many impressive art exhibitions and theatre are proving to be a...
6800 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89146, USA
Don't let the nondescript exterior fool you—Hash House A Go Go takes its farm-to-table seriously, and in a big way. Artfully arranged meats and produce (or eggs and waffles if you're in for breakfast) dwarf normal portions here, making meals...
5030 Spring Mountain Rd #6, Las Vegas, NV 89146, USA
Monta Ramen is the best of both worlds—reasonably priced, and a widely thought of as the best ramen in Las Vegas. The menu is simple and straightforward, the dishes authentic and executed well, and the restaurant has a friendly and relaxed...
3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Bouchon Bakery, with its origins in Yountville, California, and under the aegis of world renowned chef Thomas Keller of the French Laundry, now has three locations—and, lucky enough for Vegas, one of them is on the Strip. The menu is classic...
506 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA
Park on Fremont is a everything that a gastropub and beer garden should be, with a very cool, hipster bar (featuring taxidermy—a must these days), as well as ample space to stretch out underneath cafe lights in the back. It's like a little piece...
953 E Sahara Ave E-10, Las Vegas, NV 89104, USA
Komol Restaurant has been around since 1986 for a reason, and is a favorite of both locals and tourists alike. Using traditional Thai cooking techniques, Komol is also unafraid of the occasional modern twist, and offers an extensive vegetarian...
