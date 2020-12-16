Vieux Paris
Paris is ever changing but the vieux Paris, the Paris of old still lives on.
1 Avenue du Colonel Henri Rol-Tanguy, 75014 Paris, France
10 Place de l'Opéra, 75009 Paris, France
In 1963 artist Marc Chagall was commissioned by the French Minister of Culture to repaint the Paris Opera House ceiling. The artist choice was controversial because, although a French nationalized citizen, Chagall was a Russian Jew, and a modern...
17 Rue de Beaujolais, 75001 Paris, France
Located in the Palais Royale since 1784, the Michelin-starred Le Grand Véfour offers an exceptional culinary experience in a historic atmosphere. It has seen many decades of famous guests, from Napoleon Bonaparte to George Sand. Ask to be...
102 Boulevard du Montparnasse, 75014 Paris, France
In its heyday, La Couple was one of the most important gathering spots of the Roaring Twenties. Set in the Montparnasse district, where American jazz flourished, the Art Deco hotspot attracted the likes of Josephine Baker, as well as famous...
6 Place Saint-Germain des Prés, 75006 Paris, France
One part tourist trap, one part beloved café, Les Deux Magots is a legendary spot that everyone should visit at least once when in Paris. Most famous as the place where the likes of Simone de Beauvoir, Jean-Paul Sartre and Ernest Hemingway...
5 Rue de la Banque, 75002 Paris, France
Shopping passages were built in the 19th century to give Parisians protection from muddy streets and horse-drawn vehicles. Galerie Vivienne is a beautiful restored 19th-century passage with entrances at the Rue des Petits-Champs, Rue de la...
Passage des Panoramas, 93260 Les Lilas, France
Passages were designed in the 19th century to give Parisians protection from mud and horse-drawn vehicles. Located between the Montmartre Boulevard to the North and Saint-Marc Street, Passage des Panoramas is one of the very first covered, airy...
6 Rue de la Grange Batelière, 75009 Paris, France
Passages were designed in the 19th century to give Parisians protection from muddy streets and horse-drawn vehicles. Some 20 of these covered walkways remain today, including the Passage Verdeau; they are an excellent way to journey back into...
13 Rue de l'Ancienne Comédie, 75006 Paris, France
There are two entrances to this historical restaurant. The main entrance on the rue de l’Ancienne-Comedie and a “back” entrance that is part of a lovely passage called Le Passage de Cour de Commerce Saint-Andre. There are many passages still...
172 Boulevard Saint-Germain, 75006 Paris, France
Go for the scene, not the food, and enjoy the Art Deco décor and great people-watching at this buzzy Left Bank landmark. Despite a limited menu and steep prices, the place is packed day and night. Order a chocolat chaud and sit on the...
51 Quai des Grands Augustins, 75006 Paris, France
Parisians are hopeless romantics, quick to show their devotion with extravagant gifts and decadent meals. As early as the 1780’s guests were taking advantage of the plush, private rooms and fine cuisine at the restaurant Lapérouse. Pavillon...
