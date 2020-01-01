Vietnam/China
Collected by Robert Stitt
141 Nguyễn Huệ, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh 700000, Vietnam
The Rex Hotel remains the most historic hotel in District 1. It’s undergone massive renovations since its heyday as a hangout for journalists during the war, including the addition of a luxury ground floor filled with pricey shopping. Skip that...
38 Nguyễn Ư Dĩ, Thảo Điền, Quận 2, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
Arriving at the Deck Saigon, a restaurant in District Two on the Saigon River, is often one of the highlights of an evening here—many customers come by boat directly from District One to dock right at the restaurant’s waterside steps....
2 Công Trường Lam Sơn, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh 700000, Vietnam
The site of the now-demolished Brinks Hotel Officers Quarters—which housed U.S. military members during the Vietnam War—has been transformed into this oasis in the heart of the city. Opened in 2005 and renovated in 2015, the Park Hyatt...
Chợ, Lê Lợi, Phường Bến Thành, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh 700000, Vietnam
Jackfruit and dragonfruit on display at a fruit stand in Banh Thanh Market in Ho Chi Minh.
10 Đặng Tất, Tân Định, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
Recalling Saigon's past, Cuc Gach Quan offers fine Vietnamese fare in a cozy setting that re-creates the home of the owner’s grandmother—a French-colonial house with worn, wood-plank floors; retro furnishings; warm lighting; and a...
170 Nanjing W Rd, NanJing XiLu, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200000
A little known fact is that located within the Park Hotel, perched across from People’s Park, is the “Zero Center Point of Shanghai”. In 1950, the Shanghai Bureau of Land Administration designated the flagpole atop the Park Hotel as the true...
457号-1 Shaanxi N Rd, Jingan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
Whether you need some rejuvenation after that long flight or you simply crave a little respite for tired feet, Apsara Spa has you covered. One of my favorite retreats in town, the staff here will have your muscles melting and your cares far from...
Zhujiajiao, Qingpu District, Shanghai, China
On a trip to Shanghai, I took a few days to visit nearby water villages which are considered to be suburbs of Shanghai. These are the places where the canals dominate the village landscape. Often, getting from point A to point B requires transport...
26 Lê Thị Riêng, P, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh 700000, Vietnam
You want to find the best banh mi in Saigon - then go where the lines is. There was a huge line at Huynh Hoa on Le Thi Rieng street. It was a little hole in the wall shop, but the stand was packed with locals pulling up on their bike and getting...
341 Cao Đạt, Phường 1, Quận 5, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
Whenever I get the urge to complain about my lack of space in the US, I remember the efficiently packed tight way that almost everyone else in the world lives. For instance, SE Asians are the masters of balancing their wares on bicycles. They also...
1 Nguyễn Tất Thành, Phường Cẩm Phổ, Tp. Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
It was hot. And humid. And we walked to the Ho Chi MInh museum only to find out that it did not open for an more a couple hours. Instead of walking back to our hotel, we found the first cafe we stumbled upon near the Dragon House (Nha Long) Wharf...
Make sure you look inside that coconut as you may find one of the best desserts in Vietnam - Rau Câu dừa. This refreshing dessert is simply coconut jelly and custard made with agar agar. It is typically served in a coconut shell and often you see...
53 Cao Thắng, Phường 3, Quận 3, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
One of the best meals we had in Ho Chi Minh City was at Bánh mì Hoà Mã in District 3. We went for breakfast and ordered op la, a delicious dish made in small skillets. It's comprised of crispy fried eggs, a myriad of porky meats (including a...
