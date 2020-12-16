Vietnam
Travel around Vietnam for holidays.
Trường Sơn, Phường 2, Tân Bình, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
Vietnam visa on arrival is the new and best method to allow travelers to get visa and entry Vietnam for tourist or business at one of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, Da Nang international airport. The travelers will do not need to go to Vietnam embassy or...
Hoàn Kiếm Lake, Hang Trong, Hoàn Kiếm, Hanoi, Vietnam
A couple of blocks west of the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, Hoan Kiem Lake—meaning Lake of the Restored Sword—is one of Hanoi’s anchors. It contains a number of sites worth visiting, like Ngoc Soc Temple and the picturesque, red-lacquered Huc...
141 Nguyễn Huệ, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh 700000, Vietnam
The Rex Hotel remains the most historic hotel in District 1. It’s undergone massive renovations since its heyday as a hangout for journalists during the war, including the addition of a luxury ground floor filled with pricey shopping. Skip that...
Surrounded by fine sand, crystal clear waters and untouched nature, Phu Quoc is one of Vietnam’s most beautiful islands. Set on the marvelous white sand beaches of Phu Quoc island, vietnam...
179 Lê Thánh Tôn, Phường Bến Thành, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh 700000, Vietnam
Liberty Central Riverside Hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions. Experience high quality room facilities, including television LCD screen, satellite/cable TV, desk, in room safe, wireless internet...
Tran Hung Dao Street, tỉnh Kiên Giang 095000, Vietnam
The biggest and newest entrant to the Vietnam beach scene is the 500-rooms VinPearl Resort Nha Trang. It is a five storey fronting the sea on a private bay below the hills. Nha Trang VinPearl Resort & Spa is a 10-minute boat or hovercraft-ride...
101 Nguyen Giap street, Khuê Mỹ, Ngũ Hành Sơn, Đà Nẵng 055000, Vietnam
At Pullman Danang Beach Resort, catch some rays at the beach, pamper yourself at the full-service spa, or enjoy kayaking. Pullman Da nang Resort is situated on Bac My An Beach, 3 km from downtown Da Nang. It offers an outdoor pool and spa. Free...
